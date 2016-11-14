Less than 40% of Japanese sleep less than six hours a day

A record high 39.5 percent of Japanese get less than six hours of sleep a day, according to an annual health ministry survey.

Male respondents attributed their short sleep time to their job and health, while women highlighted housework and their job, the 2015 National Health and Nutrition Survey found.

The annual survey, launched in 2003, was conducted last November. Valid answers were received from 3,507 of 5,327 households selected at random.

The largest proportion of both male and female respondents said they slept between six and less than seven hours on average per day.

The share of people who sleep less than six hours has been increasing since the figure stood at 28.4 percent in 2007.

Asked what would help them to get more sleep time, men in their 20s through 50s tended to cite “reducing working hours.” Women in their 20s cited “not using mobile phones, texting and playing games before going to bed,” while those in their 30s named “support for child rearing” and women in their 40s listed “support for housework.”

The most popular answer among both men and women in their 60s and older cited “improvements in their health condition.”

In another survey conducted by the ministry, this one on ties in the local community, 55.9 percent of respondents think “people in the local community help each other,” up 5.5 percentage points from the last survey in 2011.

A ministry official said the increase may show that the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011 made the importance of connecting with each other in the local community more widely accepted.