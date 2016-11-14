Motorist, 82, kills woman on bike in Koganei in latest in spate of deadly accidents involving elderly drivers

In the latest in a spate of deadly car accidents caused by elderly drivers, a 61-year-old woman on a bicycle died Sunday night after being hit by a car driven by an 82-year-old man in Koganei, western Tokyo.

Sunday’s accident follows the deaths of a man and a woman the day before who were were hit by a car driven by an 83-year-old woman at a hospital in Tachikawa, also in western Tokyo.

According to police, the car driven by Nobuyoshi Kobayashi of Kodaira, Tokyo, hit the bicycle at an intersection of Koganei at around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. Yoshiko Matsuda, a parttime worker from the city of Fuchu, was on the bicycle and hit her head hard. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The car driven by Kobayashi was trying to turn left at the intersection, colliding with Matsuda, who was crossing the road. Kobayashi has told the police he never noticed her. There were traffic signals at the site.

Deadly accidents caused by elderly drivers have surged in recent months.

On Oct. 21, a 76-year-old man driving on the wrong side of an expressway in Akita Prefecture collided with a large truck. The man and two passengers with him were killed in the accident.

A week later in Yokohama, a truck driven by an 87-year-old man believed to have dementia hit elementary school students, killing one and injuring six.

On Thursday, a woman died and two women were injured after being hit by a car driven by an 84-year-old man near the entrance to a hospital in Tochigi Prefecture.

In Tokyo the following day, a man in his 80s crashed a car into a convenience store, injuring two shoppers. Police also suspect he is suffering from dementia.

Saturday’s car crash in Tachikawa occurred near the parking area at the National Disaster Medical Center at around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Tachikawa police station.

Police said the car driven by Sachiko Uezu hit Tatsuhiro Awa, 39, and his acquaintance, Taeko Ichikawa, 35, when they were walking on a sidewalk some 25 meters from the parking area’s exit. The two were taken to a hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

Although Uezu said she had attempted to stop, no tire marks or other traces of braking were found, sources said. The police plan to question Uezu, who was also hurt in the accident, to glean further details of the accident after she recovers. They are considering charging her with negligent driving resulting in the deaths.

A man who made an emergency call said the car struck the two pedestrians after breaking through a gate bar in the parking area.

Uezu has not been diagnosed with dementia, police added.