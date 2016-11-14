Powerful M7.8 quake strikes New Zealand, leaves two dead

The powerful magnitude-7.8 quake that struck the South Island of New Zealand just after midnight Sunday, causing two deaths, triggered tsunami that hit the island’s northeast coast, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There have been reports of injuries after the 12:02 a.m. quake. Radio New Zealand quoted St. John Ambulance as saying it is attending to injured people in the north Canterbury area and is getting reports of injuries from areas including Culverden and Kaikoura, both on the South Island. Details of the injuries were not immediately known.

Local media reported that at least one building had collapsed in Kaikoura near the quake’s epicenter, north of Christchurch, where a magnitude-6.3 quake struck nearby in February 2011, killing 185 people.

Television New Zealand reported, quoting GeoNet, the country’s source of geological hazard information, that tsunami of 2 meters or more have been recorded in Kaikoura and will hit other parts of the South Island soon.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami of up to about 1 meter were recorded.

The Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management warned people to stay away from beaches anywhere in the country, while warning of waves of up to 5 meters along the coast near the quake’s epicenter.

The ministry warned people to stay away from beaches and urged them to immediately move to higher ground.

“First waves have arrived but may not be the largest,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The initial temblor occurred about 93 km north-northeast of Christchurch and at a depth of 23 km. It was followed by many aftershocks, the largest being magnitude-6.5, according to USGS.

Anna Kaiser, a seismologist at GNS Science, told Radio New Zealand that the quake was “definitely” felt across the nation.

The New Zealand Herald newspaper said in its online edition that there are reports that houses in Cheviot near the quake’s epicenter were badly affected.

Radio New Zealand also said there were reports of power outages and damage to roads and bridges.

The national broadcaster said too, citing police, damage was caused in the capital Wellington. But the runway at the airport there was not damaged and is unlikely to be affected by tsunami, and flights will operate as usual, Radio New Zealand quoted an airport spokeswoman as saying.

The USGS initially put the magnitude at 7.4 and the quake’s depth at 10 km. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially did not issue a warning.

Emergency response teams were dispatched by helicopter to the region at the epicenter of the 7.8-magnitude quake, some 91 km (57 miles) north-northeast of Christchurc, amid reports of injuries and collapsed buildings.

Prime Minister John Key told a dawn news conference in the capital of Wellington, where the quake was also felt strongly, that two people had been killed. Police said one of the victims was found in a house in the coastal tourist town of Kaikoura.

“It was the most significant shock I can remember in Wellington,” Key told reporters, although he stopped short of calling a national emergency. “There will be quite major costs around roads and infrastructure.”

Emergency officials were meeting later on Monday morning, added Key.

Power was out and phone lines down in many areas of the country, while roads were blocked by landslides. But a tsunami warning that led to mass evacuations was downgraded after large swells hit Wellington, in the North Island, and Christchurch, the South Island’s largest city.

The first tremor, just 23 km (14 miles) deep, struck the Pacific island nation just after midnight, jolting many from their sleep and raising memories of the 6.3-magnitude Christchurch quake in 2011, which killed 185 people. New Zealand’s Geonet measured Monday’s quake at magnitude-7.5, while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.8.

New Zealand lies in the seismically active Ring of Fire, a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and oceanic trenches that partly encircles the Pacific Ocean. Around 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes occur within this region.

St. John Ambulance said it was sending helicopters carrying medical and rescue personnel to Kaikoura, where at least one of the casualties was located. The South Island town, a popular destination for whale watching, was completely cut off and officials said there were reports of a collapsed building.

In Wellington, where frequent aftershocks continued to be felt hours after the first quake, residents heading for higher ground caused gridlock on the roads to Mount Victoria, a hill with a lookout over the low-lying coastal city.

“I’m just sort of parked by the side of the road and I think people are trying to go to sleep the same as I am,” Wellington resident Howard Warner told Reuters after evacuating his seaside house.

Richard Maclean, a spokesman for Wellington City Council, said there was structural damage to several buildings.

Residents were advised to stay away from the central business district on Monday and the train network was closed for checks. Wellington International airport, however, was expected to open as usual on Monday.

In Christchurch, where tsunami sirens continued intermittently, three evacuation centers were accepting residents. Police set up roadblocks to prevent people from returning to lower-lying coastal areas.

Pictures shared on social media showed buckled roads, smashed glass and goods toppled from shelves in shops in Wellington and the upper South Island.

“The whole house rolled like a serpent and some things smashed, the power went out,” a woman, who gave her name as Elizabeth, told Radio New Zealand from her home in Takaka, near the top of the South Island.

There was initial confusion when emergency services first said there was no tsunami threat.

Christchurch Civil Defense Controller John Mackie said that while the earthquake was centered inland, the fault line extended offshore for a considerable distance. That meant that seismic activity could cause movement out at sea, leading to tsunami.