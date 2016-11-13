SDF, coast guard, police hold drill to fend off armed fishermen from illegal island landing

The Self-Defense Forces, coast guard and police have conducted their first joint drill to cope with an illegal entry of armed fishermen on a remote island, a government source said, amid rising tensions with China over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The exercise, which wasn’t announced to the media, was held on an island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday. It comes as Beijing has repeatedly sent vessels into Japan’s territorial waters around the Senkakus. The tiny islets are controlled by Japan and claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyu.

The Japan Coast Guard reporting the latest incursion Saturday.

The source said the drill, aimed at increasing the coordination and capability of the police, the coast guard and SDF, was not directed at any specific country or designed to simulate any location.

The three parties examined their collaboration based on a scenario that armed fishermen illegally landed on the island — a situation known as a “gray zone” incident that is short of an organized, premeditated attack by another country, but one that poses a threat to Japanese sovereignty.

The exercise could trigger a protest from China as it came after Beijing agreed in September with Tokyo to accelerate discussions for an early introduction of a maritime and aerial communication mechanism designed to avoid unintended clashes in the East China Sea.

According to the source, dozens of troops from each party participated in the drill on the island of Eniyabanare in the Amami chain off Kagoshima, mobilizing a helicopter and patrol vessel.

The coast guard restricted armed fishermen approaching by boats o the sea followed by responses by police and the SDF to fishermen who landed on the island, the source said.

In July last year, the coast guard and Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted a drill in waters around Izu Oshima Island south of Tokyo based on a gray zone scenario in which a foreign military vessel was spotted making suspicious movements in Japan’s territorial waters.