Dentsu’s Nagoya branch hit with order to halt overwork in 2010

Dentsu Inc.’s branch office in Nagoya received an order from a local labor standards office in August 2010 to stop forcing employees to work illegally long hours, sources said Saturday.

Branch offices of the Japanese advertising iant in Osaka, as well as its Tokyo head office, were issued similar orders by the labor ministry’s labor standards offices in June 2014 and August 2015, respectively.

At Dentsu in 1991, a second-year male employee, committed suicide at 24 fter being forced to work long hours. In a lawsuit filed by his family, the Supreme Court held Dentsu responsible for his death and ordered the company to pay damages.

On Christmas Day last year, new employee Matsuri Takahashi also killed herself at the age 24, with a Tokyo labor standards office acknowledging her death as work-related this September.

The ministry’s Tokyo Labor Bureau and other authorities raided Dentsu’s Tokyo and Osaka offices on Nov. 7 over suspected violations of the Labor Standards Law. Authorities are investigating overwork at the firm and sources have said .