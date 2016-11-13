‘Robot Shuttle’ carries passengers in Japan’s first public road test of automated bus

A driverless bus with passengers on board slowly traversed a lakeside road in the city of Senboku, Akita Prefecture, on Sunday, in the first public road test of an automated bus in the country.

The “Robot Shuttle” electric vehicle went back and forth on a 400-meter closed section along Lake Tazawa on a prefectural road at speeds of around 10 kph. The bus, which has a 12-passenger capacity, was carrying six people.

DeNA Co. conducted the test on behalf of the Cabinet Office and the Senboku municipal government, which are exploring the possibility of introducing an automated public transportation system in sparsely populated areas.

The robot bus uses a global positioning system, various sensors and cameras to navigate around obstacles.

“As the ride was smooth and quiet, I thought I could enjoy chatting with a friend in the bus,” said Seiko Fujimura, a 77-year-old resident of Senboku, a state-designated special zone for regional revitalization.

“The bus gave me a more comfortable ride than a car driven by my father,” joked Rikuto Tomishima, an 8-year-old boy in the same city.

Regional revitalization minister Kozo Yamamoto also took part in the road test, riding the bus with the other passengers.