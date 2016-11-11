Calexit starts to trend as #notmypresident protests gather steam

After Brexit, could there be a Calexit?

For some liberal Californians incensed by Donald Trump’s election to the presidency over Democrat Hillary Clinton, secession from the United States is the only way forward.

Although observers say the Golden State has little to no chance to ever become a separate country, the idea is appealing for many who are disenchanted with the shock outcome of the vote and say they feel like strangers in a foreign land.

The election result marks a “real division” for California, said Kevin Klowden of the Milken Institute think tank.

“The presidential candidate who lost won California dramatically.”

The state is known for its progressive politics on the environment, gun laws and gay rights. On Tuesday, it voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

On the other hand, Trump’s anti-immigrant platform, his pro-gun stance and his skepticism about climate change couldn’t be further away from the views of most Californians.

Shortly after Trump was declared the winner, protesters took to the streets in the state capital Sacramento, Los Angeles and other cities to express their dismay.

The hashtag #Calexit also began trending on social media with many Twitter users pairing it with #notmypresident.

“I cannot identify with bigotry, sexism, xenophobia,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m no longer American, I am Californian.”

Said another: “We’ll just take our avocados and legal weed and go.”

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar, who is Iranian-American, said he was willing to bankroll a secessionist campaign.

“If Trump wins, I am announcing and funding a legitimate campaign for California to become its own nation,” he tweeted on Tuesday as the unexpected election outcome sunk in.

He said the new nation would be called New California.

Mark Baldassare, head of the Public Policy Institute of California, said although the idea of seceding is unrealistic, it reflects the state’s long history of thinking outside the box.

With a population of nearly 40 million, California is one of the most diverse states in America, with whites outnumbered by Hispanics and members of other ethnic groups,

In 2015, it also had the sixth-largest economy in the world, according to the International Monetary Fund — ahead of France and India.

“It offers a much broader set of job opportunities — Hollywood, entertainment, Silicon Valley and high tech — not just manufacturing and energy jobs,” said Ann Crigler, a political science professor at the University of Southern California.

She said the state’s standing as an economic powerhouse and the fact that it has the most representation in the U.S. House of Representatives also give it huge clout on the federal level.

On the political front, however, the state — like the rest of the country — is not homogeneous, with people living along the coast mostly Democrats and those in rural areas tending to be more conservative.

With Trump as president, Californians are worried about a possible backlash on abortion rights, gay marriage and that he could follow through with his vow to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Klowden said California’s economy could also suffer if Trump follows through with his pledge to tear up free trade deals.

“Ultimately, the real concern is how conservative Donald Trump goes,” he said.

Crigler said given its distance from Washington, its liberal history and the country’s federal system, California should be able to continue to live on the fringe without formally leaving the union.

“California has already gone through the immigration frustration and horrible rhetoric that the country is having now with Trump and his supporters,” she said.

On the environmental front, there is not much worry that Trump will try to halt California’s policies, which are among the most progressive in the country.

California has a “long history of both parties valuing the environment, the ocean, the mountains, the desert,” said Baldassare.

“California being the size of the a nation — population- and economy-wise — it’s already sort of its own nation.”

Police meanwhile put up security fences around Trump’s new hotel in Washington on Thursday and a line of concrete blocks shielded New York’s Trump Tower as students around the country staged a second day of protests over his election.

A day after thousands of people took to the streets in at least 10 U.S. cities from Boston to Berkeley, California, chanting “not my president” and “no Trump,” fresh protests were held in cities from New Orleans to San Francisco.

About 100 protesters marched from the White House, where Trump had his first transition meeting with President Barack Obama on Thursday, to the nearby Trump International Hotel, chanting “love Trumps hate.”

“This generation deserves better than Donald Trump,” said Lily Morton, 17, marching with about 100 classmates from the Georgetown Day School. “The queer people, colored people, women, girls, everyone that is going to be affected by this, we need to protest to help them. There is still love in this country.”

A Trump campaign representative did not respond to requests for comment on the protests.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and a high-profile Trump supporter, called the demonstrators “a bunch of spoiled cry-babies,” in an interview with Fox News.

Protesters cited a list of objections to Trump, including his campaign rhetoric critical of immigrants and Muslims, as well as allegations that he had sexually abused women and bragged about it. Trump has denied those allegations.

More than 20 people were arrested for blocking or attempting to block highways in Los Angeles and Richmond, Virginia, early Thursday morning.

White House spokesman Joshua Earnest said Obama supported the demonstrators’ right to express themselves peacefully.

Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer urged the protesters to give Trump a chance once he is sworn into office in January.

“I hope that people get it out of their. They go out, they exercise … their right to free speech, but then they give this man that was just elected very historically and his new vice president an opportunity to govern,” Spicer said in an interview on MSNBC

In San Francisco, more than 1,000 students walked out of classes on Thursday morning and marched through the city’s financial district carrying rainbow flags representing the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, Mexican flags and signs decrying Trump.

Several hundred students at Texas State University in San Marcos took to the campus to protest Trump’s election, with many saying they fear he will infringe the civil rights of minorities and the LGBT community.

Civil rights groups and police reported an uptick in attacks on members of minority groups, in some cases carried out by people claiming to support Trump. There were also reports of Trump opponents lashing out violently against people carrying signs indicating support for Trump.

Organizers used social media to plan and schedule many of the protests. A Facebook group using the name “#NotMyPresident,” formed by college and high school students, called for an anti-Trump rally on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

In New York’s Washington Square park, several hundred people gathered to protest Trump’s election. Three miles (5 km) to the north at the gilt Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, where Trump lives, 29-year-old Alex Conway stood holding a sign with the “not my president” slogan.

“This sign is not to say he isn’t the president of the United States, but for two days I can use my emotion to be against this outcome and to express that he’s not mine,” said Conway, who works in the film industry.

More anti-Trump demonstrations are planned heading into the weekend.

The United States has seen waves of large-scale, sometimes violent protests in the past few years. Cities from Ferguson, Missouri, to Chicago have been rocked by demonstrations following high-profile police killings of unarmed black men and teens. Those followed a wave of large-scale protest encampments, starting with the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York in 2011.

Trump said in his victory speech, which was delivered in a far calmer manner than he displayed in many campaign appearances, that he would be president for all Americans.