Japan’s police work to deal with uptick in items misplaced by tourists

With the number of visitors to Japan setting new records, Tokyo police are busy dealing with surging amounts of lost belongings.

According to a tally by the Metropolitan Police Department, at least 55,000 lost articles were returned to their overseas owners in fiscal 2015, which ended last March. In the current fiscal year, the number of such items has increased 70 percent year-on-year.

In Japan, it is not unusual for a citizen to take lost property to police boxes, but people from abroad often marvel at the practice, welcoming it as part of Japanese omotenashi hospitality.

The foreign owners are almost invariably delighted upon being reunited with their lost items, and sometimes they even cry, MPD officials said.

In one case, the MPD received an email in English from a Taiwanese woman in February 2014 asking them to look for a mobile phone she lost during her sightseeing visit. Her phone was being held in the department’s lost property center, and an official simply followed standard procedures and sent the handset back by post.

As it took more than one month to return the phone, an MPD worker who speaks English called the woman to explain. The kindness of the call prompted a veritable torrent of gratitude, according to a department official.

During Tokyo’s final presentation at an International Olympic Committee general meeting in 2013, at which the Japanese capital was picked to host the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, freelance television news presenter Christel Takigawa highlighted the high levels of public safety in the metropolis, noting that many lost articles are returned.

One foreign visitor recalled the speech after getting a lost item back, and was impressed to find that the image matched the reality, while another said it was hard to imagine lost items being returned in the same way at home, according to the MPD officials. Yet another foreign resident was reduced to tears when a lost residence card was returned, the officials added.

The Tokyo police changed some of the rules for accounting for lost property in April last year. It currently counts the number of lost items whose owners can be judged to be from abroad by the names attached to them. It also counts the number of items returned, and tallies reports by foreign nationals who have misplaced items.

The data show that the number of belongings lost by foreigners has increased steadily month by month, with at least 79,700 items brought to police in fiscal 2015.

The number of such items stood at 55,600 in April-September this year, up 60 percent from the same period last year. The number of lost belongings returned to their owners in turn also increased, totaling more than 40,000 in the six-month period, up 70 percent.