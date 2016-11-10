Election day and night: from ballot boxes to celebrations and shock waves

A long and often tumultuous campaign came to a climax that many media polls did not predict: a victory for Donald Trump, the controversial presidential candidate for the Republican party, who managed to pull ahead and maintain his lead over the Democrat candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Here is a selection of images that captured the gamut of emotion that emerged from the climatic event, including the reactions of countries and people outside the United. States.



The nation’s first vote is cast in New Hampshire | AP



Polling station at the Princeton Baptist Church in Princeton, North Carolina | REUTERS



Voters wait to cast their ballots in Brooklyn, New York. | AP



Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by U.S. President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an ‘I Voted Today’ sticker from an election official in Belhaven, North Carolina. | REUTERS



Voters cast their ballots at historic Holley Hall in Bristol, Vermont. | AP



People line up to vote in Philadelphia. | MARGO REED/THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER VIA AP



A Hillary supporter cheers at election night event in Las Vegas, Nevada. | REUTERS



Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Scottsdale, Arizona. | AFP-JIJI



Clinton supporters at the election day rally Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. | AP



A Clinton supporter in New York | REUTERS



Hillary supporters at an election night rally in New York. | REUTERS



A Clinton supporter in Newton, Mass., watches televised election returns during a viewing party on Cinton’s alma mater. | AP



A Hillary supporter waits for the final results at an election rally in New York. | REUTERS



Clinton supporters watch the state-by-state returns at an election night rally in New York. | REUTERS



A Clinton supporter at an election night rally in Manhattan, New York. | REUTERS



Trump supporters react to news that Donald Trump will carry Florida. | JOE BURBANK/ORLANDO SENTINEL VIA AP



A Clinton supporter at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. | AFP-JIJI



Young Trump supporters at an election night rally in Manhattan, New York.



A young Trump supporter at election night party in Greenwood Village, Colorado. | AFP-JIJI



Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi | REUTERS



Trump supporters at an election night rally in Manhattan, New York | REUTERS



Trump supporters at an election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York | AFP-JIJI



An election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York | AFP-JIJI



Supporters of Hillary Clinton father at a bar in Sydney to watch U.S. election results. | AFP PHOTO



A volunteer in Hong Kong watches live coverage of the U.S elections. | AFP PHOTO



People watch a television broadcast of the U.S. election in Hong Kong. | AP PHOTO



A woman takes a photo with a cutout of Donald Trump at the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.



A demonstrator holds a sign against Donald Trump at the border crossing between Mexico and Texas. | AFP PHOTO



A man reads an edition of Iraqi daily newspaper Azzaman, bearing images of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. | AFP PHOTO



Slovenian residents of Melania Trump’s hometown celebrate the election of her husband | AFP PHOTO



Vietnamese students take photos with a paper replica of Donald Trump. | AFP PHOTO



South Korean students take photos with a cutout of Hillary Clinton. | AP PHOTO



Monitors display the yen’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar at a foreign exchange trading company work in Tokyo. | REUTERS



U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy at a viewing event at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Tokyo. | AP



Cookies depict Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at an election event at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Tokyo. | AP PHOTO



The dash for a collector’s item in Tokyo | AFP-JIJI



Viewing event of the U.S. election in Roppongi, Tokyo. | SATOKO KAWASAKI



A quick-change artist at an election-viewing event in Roppongi. | SATOKO KAWASAKI



Extra edition of The Japan Times, being passed out in Yurakucho, Tokyo | YOSHIAKI MIURA