Clinton acknowledges America’s deep divisions, tells supporters to greet Trump with ‘open mind’

Hillary Clinton told supporters Wednesday that they owed Donald Trump “an open mind and a chance to lead,” urging acceptance of the celebrity businessman’s stunning win after a campaign that appeared poised until Election Day to make her the first woman elected U.S. president.

Addressing stricken staff and voters at a New York City hotel, Clinton said she had offered to work with Trump on behalf of a country that she acknowledged was “more deeply divided than we thought.”

Her voice vibrated with emotion at times, especially as she acknowledged that she had not “shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling.”

Flanked by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea Clinton Mezvinsky, Clinton then made a direct plea to “all the little girls” watching: “Never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every opportunity in the world and chance to pursue your dreams.”

The speech followed a dramatic election night in which Trump captured battleground states like Florida, North Carolina and Ohio and demolished a longstanding “blue wall” of states in the Upper Midwest that had backed every Democratic presidential candidate since Clinton’s husband won the presidency in 1992.

Democrats — starting with Clinton’s campaign staff and the White House — were left wondering how they had misread their country so completely. Mournful Clinton backers gathered outside the hotel Wednesday.

“I was devastated. Shocked. Still am,” said Shirley Ritenour, 64, a musician from Brooklyn. “When I came in on the subway this morning there were a lot of people crying. A lot of people are very upset.”

The results were startling to Clinton and her aides, who had ended their campaign with a whirlwind tour of battleground states and had projected optimism that she would maintain the diverse coalition assembled by President Barack Obama in the past two elections.

On the final day of the campaign, Clinton literally followed Obama to stand behind a podium with a presidential seal at a massive rally outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. As she walked up to the lectern, the president bent down to pull out a small stool so the shorter Clinton could address the tens of thousands gathered on the mall. Before leaving the stage, Obama leaned over to whisper a message in Clinton’s ear: “We’ll have to make this permanent.”

Clinton’s stunning loss was certain to open painful soul-searching within the party, which had endured a lengthy primary between Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who drew strong support among liberals amid an electorate calling for change.

“The mistake that we made is that we ignored the powerful part of Trump’s message because we hated so much of the rest of his message. The mistake we made is that people would ignore that part and just focus on the negative,” said Democratic strategist Chris Kofinis, who was not affiliated with the campaign.

The tumultuous presidential cycle bequeathed a series of political gifts for Clinton’s GOP rival: An FBI investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server, questions of pay-for-play involving her family’s charitable foundation, Sanders’ primary challenge, Clinton’s health scare at a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony and FBI Director James Comey’s late October announcement that investigators had uncovered emails potentially relevant to her email case.

Yet her team spent the bulk of their time focused on attacking Trump, while failing to adequately address Clinton’s deep liabilities — or the wave of frustration roiling the nation.

Every time the race focused on Clinton, her numbers dropped, eventually making her one of the least liked presidential nominees in history. And she offered an anxious electorate a message of breaking barriers and the strength of diversity — hardly a rallying cry — leaving her advisers debating the central point of her candidacy late into the primary race.

Clinton’s campaign was infuriated by a late October announcement by Comey that investigators had uncovered emails that may have been pertinent to the dormant investigation into Clinton’s use of private emails while secretary of state. On the Sunday before the election, Comey told lawmakers that the bureau had found no evidence in its hurried review of the newly discovered emails to warrant criminal charges against Clinton.

But the announcement may have damaged Clinton while her campaign tried to generate support in early voting in battleground states like Florida and North Carolina. In the nine days between Comey’s initial statement and his “all clear” announcement, nearly 24 million people cast early ballots. That was about 18 percent of the expected total votes for president.

Clinton vowed Wednesday to work with Trump, and urged fellow Democrats to allow him the chance to lead the deeply divided country.

“Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country,” the defeated candidate told supporters, holding back tears in her first public remarks since the Republican’s upset victory.

“I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans.

“We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought,” she said. “We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”

Clinton’s bid to become America’s first female president was crushed Wednesday after one of the bitterest presidential campaigns in memory.

Her unexpected defeat brought to power a candidate who disparaged her as “crooked Hillary” and whom she repeatedly denounced as unfit to lead the United States.

“This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country,” she said.

“This is painful, and it will be for a long time, but I want you to remember this: our campaign was never about one person or even one election.”

She said that the constitutional democracy “enshrines the peaceful transfer of power, and we don’t just respect that, we cherish it.”

“It enshrines other things too,” she said.

“The rule of law, the principle that we are all equal in rights and dignity, freedom of worship and expression. We respect and cherish these values, too, and we must defend them.”

It appeared to be a gentle jab at Trump, who called for a ban on Muslims during the campaign, and during one presidential debate appeared to threaten Clinton herself with jail if he was president.

Despite the bitter rhetoric, insults and political jabs that tarnished the long campaign, the top Democrats Clinton and Obama made clear they now sought a smooth and orderly transition in the world’s largest economy.

Clinton said she had congratulated the Republican overnight after the upset victory by the political novice and former reality TV star, and offered “to work with him on behalf of our country.”

“I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans,” she told supporters in her first public remarks since the upset.

While the real estate mogul pledged to unite the nation as a “president for all Americans,” the entire global political order, which hinges on Washington’s leadership, was cast into doubt by the election of a man who has questioned core U.S. alliances.

Obama took to the Rose Garden to assure the world that the White House would craft a successful transition for the billionaire Trump, “because we are now all rooting for his success in uniting and leading the country.”

“We are Americans first. We’re patriots first. We all want what’s best for this country,” Obama said, as White House staff were seen wiping away tears.

Around the world, as Trump’s victory settled in as cold reality, observers greeted the political earthquake with warnings that America had handed power to “an unstable bigot, sexual predator and compulsive liar,” in the words of Britain’s The Guardian.

But the leaders of America’s closest hemispheric partners, Canada and Mexico, quickly made clear their willingness to work with the new president, offering a message of continuity and stability with their giant neighbor.

And U.S. investors appeared to be shaking off the shock that initially sent global markets plunging.

The Republican Party leadership, too, embraced their newfound hero, with House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had distanced himself from Trump in the final month of the campaign, pledging to “hit the ground running” and work with Trump on conservative legislation.

But Ryan also called for healing, saying the bitterly contested race must now be followed by a period “of redemption, not a time of recrimination.”

Like Ryan, Trump called for national reconciliation after Clinton conceded defeat in a result that virtually no poll had dreamed of predicting.

“Now it is time for America to bind the wounds of division,” Trump told a crowd of jubilant supporters early Wednesday in New York, pledging to work with Democrats in office.

During a bitter two-year campaign that tugged at America’s democratic fabric, the 70-year-old tycoon pledged to deport illegal immigrants, ban Muslims from the country and tear up free trade deals.

Trump’s campaign message was embraced by a large section of America’s white majority, grown increasingly disgruntled by the scope of social and economic change under Obama, their first black president.

There was no disguising the concern of Washington’s partners that Trump’s victory might destroy the Western alliance they still regard as a touchstone for stability and the rule of law.

Some of the most enthusiastic support for Trump came from far-right and nationalist politicians in Europe such as French opposition figure Marine Le Pen, Matteo Salvini of Italy’s Northern League and British euroskeptic Nigel Farage.

Russia’s autocratic leader Vladimir Putin said he wanted to rebuild “full-fledged relations” with the United States, as he warmly congratulated the president-elect.

EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, seeking reassurances about trans-Atlantic ties, invited Trump to an EU-U.S. summit at his “earliest convenience.”

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the world body was counting on Trump’s administration to help combat climate change and advance human rights worldwide.

And NATO head Jens Stoltenberg warned Trump, who spoke during the campaign of making U.S. allies bear a bigger share of the Western security burden, that “U.S. leadership is more important than ever.”

The results prompted a global market selloff, with stocks plunging across Asia and Europe, while the Mexican peso plunged 7.64 percent to a record low against the dollar.

But the British market briefly after Trump’s conciliatory victory speech and the Dow Jones Industrial Index opened higher.