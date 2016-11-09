Clinton calmly casts ballot in contrast to firestorm of protests targeting Trump at NYC poll

Donald Trump cast his ballot under a hail of boos Tuesday near his home in the Democratic stronghold of New York, an unusual sight that highlights the billionaire’s tense ties with the island city where the mogul built his fortune.

Shouts of “New York hates you!” by voters and passersby greeted Trump as he exited his limousine under sunny skies by a polling station in tony Midtown Manhattan.

Some — including about half a dozen construction workers doing work on the street and wearing hard hats with Trump’s campaign stickers — did applaud him, but they were less vocal.

Earlier, two unidentified topless women were reportedly escorted out of the same polling station, shouting “out of our polls, Trump!”

The tense reception comes despite Trump’s solid New York credentials: born in the borough of Queens, his father already a successful real estate investor, he built his fame and fortune in the city and his name is emblazoned in giant letters on more than a dozen Manhattan skyscrapers.

It’s also in New York that he recorded the “The Apprentice,” a popular reality talent show that began in 2004 and was key to establishing the Trump brand on which his presidential bid was based.

And Trump has long been a fixture of the upscale social scene in the metropolis — at dinners but also in the celebrity press that covered a series of scandals around his marriages and marital infidelities.

But despite having stronger ties to New York than Democratic rival Hillary Clinton — who came to New York state after her stint as first lady in the White House — his campaign and its vitriolic rhetoric, especially against immigrants, is seen here as an insult to the diversity the city represents.

“America isn’t just one country. America has to be represented by somebody who’s aware of its diversity and inclusive of it,” said nurse Erica Herreros.

She cast her ballot for Clinton in Queens, a very diverse borough that was predominantly white when Trump lived there in the 1950s.

Voting in Harlem, Aaron Kliner said “the divisiveness Trump has been spewing is not who we are as people.”

So perhaps it comes as no surprise that several voters in Manhattan, a Democratic stronghold, used particularly unflattering adjectives to describe a man who claims to represent those who feel disabused by American politics.

“Fascist,” “dangerous” and “stupid” are just some of the choice terms New York voters in the upscale Upper East Side neighborhood used to describe Trump.

“Believe me, as a New Yorker, I know all about Trump. I don’t want to see him in the White House,” said entrepreneur Pat Crow.

New York’s hostility toward Trump also has other roots.

Great fortunes do abound in the city, but they are also usually coupled with great philanthropy for charities and the arts — as has been the case with the Rockefeller family and ex-Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

But Trump, who has never before held an elected post, has not been generous in his charitable giving, earning him frowns and “persona non grata” status among the great and good of New York’s high society.

While there is a Donald J. Trump Foundation, New York’s attorney general ordered it to stop fundraising after it was found to have solicited donations without the proper authorizations under state law.

The Washington Post also reported he had at times used the charity’s funds to purchase portraits of himself, settle lawsuits for his for-profit businesses and make political gifts.

Will New Yorkers feel a closer connection to Trump if he secures the White House?

“I would not be surprised if there was a mass exodus,” said Charmaine Smith, an African-American voter in Harlem. And for those who can’t leave the country, “you just have to wait it out four years.”

Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, humbled, meanwhile also cast her ballot.

Clinton delivered her closing pitch, concluded her final rally and cast her own vote.

By Tuesday afternoon, there was little left for her to do but wait, and prepare for word of whether she’d be picked as the first woman to serve as U.S. president.

Her campaign picked a suitably symbolic location for her Election Night party — the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, which, in a nod to the historic moment, offers a glass ceiling.

Casting her ballot at an elementary school near her home in suburban New York on Tuesday morning, the Democratic nominee acknowledged the weight of the day, saying: “so many people are counting on the outcome of this election.”

It was a relatively calm Election Day compared with Clinton’s hectic final few days day on the campaign trail. The former secretary of state and New York senator dashed through battleground states, encouraged get-out-the-vote efforts and campaigned with a star-studded cast of celebrity supporters.

The eve of the election included an emotional rally in Philadelphia with her husband, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, as well as performances by Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen. Lady Gaga capped it off by serenading thousands of supporters before the Clintons took the stage for a 1 a.m. rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

After the divisive rhetoric of the campaign against Trump, Clinton sought to offer a positive closing message on Monday. She told supporters in Pittsburgh they “can vote for a hopeful, inclusive, bighearted America.” In a buoyant mood, she also greeted voters who cried out “we love you,” smiling back: “I love you all, too … absolutely.”

Some good news boosted Clinton’s spirits in the final moments of the campaign. On Sunday, FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress, informing lawmakers the bureau had found no evidence in its hurried review of newly discovered emails to warrant criminal charges against Clinton.

The late October announcement of a fresh email review rocked the race just as Clinton appeared to be pulling away from Trump in several battleground states. The update from the FBI may have come too late for some: In the nine days between Comey’s initial statement until his “all clear” announcement on Sunday, nearly 24 million people cast early ballots. That’s about 18 percent of the expected total votes for president.

But campaign aides projected confidence in the final moments. They said they felt good about Nevada, where they said support for Clinton in early voting was strong. They were encouraged by the strong Latino turnout in Florida and felt they took a strong lead in Michigan and Pennsylvania into Election Day, when the bulk of votes are cast in those states.

Leading up to Election Day, Clinton made stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and New Hampshire — often flanked by star guests. Jay Z and Beyonce performed with pant-suited backup dancers in Cleveland. James Taylor serenaded New Hampshire voters and Katy Perry sang “Roar” in Philadelphia.

She also campaigned with Khizr Khan, the father of a fallen U.S. Army officer whose indictment of Trump at the Democratic National Convention was an emotional high point for Clinton’s party.

Her last two days on the campaign trail felt almost like a Clinton family reunion, with some of her closest confidants jumping on the campaign plane for her final hours. Even Huma Abedin, her embattled personal aide caught up in the email controversy, jumped on the plane for the midnight rally in Raleigh.