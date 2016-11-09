Abe, Modi to push free India-Pacific region

India will agree with Japan to cooperate in promoting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s strategy to keep the India-Pacific region free and open, sources said Tuesday.

The Japan-India cooperation will be sealed at a meeting between Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in Japan on Friday, sources said. Modi is scheduled to visit Japan for three days from Thursday.

To contain China’s ambition to increase its presence in the Indian Ocean, Japan and India upgraded their political relations to a “special strategic global partnership” in 2014. The planned agreement is designed to strengthen the two countries’ bond, diplomatic sources said.

According to the sources, a joint statement to be issued after the Abe-Modi summit will clarify the partnership in the India-Pacific initiative to achieve stability and development of the region. The two countries will discuss specific cooperation measures at meetings of their foreign ministers.

In August, Abe said at a Japan-led African development summit in Kenya that he intends to develop the India-Pacific region into a place that embraces a free market economy, freedom and the rule of law and is free from coercion.

Abe met with Modi the following month on the sidelines of summits linked to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and called for India’s cooperation for the initiative.

The Japanese prime minister thinks it is necessary to further promote alliance with India at a time when China is pouring massive funds into Pakistan and Sri Lanka to build footholds to expand into the Indian Ocean to establish a Silk Road economic belt, the sources said.

At their upcoming meeting, Abe and Modi are also set to ink a deal to boost human exchanges.

In addition, Abe plans to offer support for India’s personnel training for the construction of a high-speed railway between Mumbai and Ahmedabad with shinkansen technology and show the target of increasing the number of visitors from the South Asian country to Japan by 10-fold from now to 1 million by 2020, the sources said.