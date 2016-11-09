Tokyo stocks plunge in morning trading on Trump victory possibility

On growing speculation that Republican candidate Donald Trump could win the U.S. presidential race, Tokyo stocks plunged after choppy trading Wednesday morning.

The Nikkei index was briefly down over 3 percent and dropped below the 17,000 line.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 382.48 points, or 2.23 percent, from Tuesday to 16,788.90, a roughly one-month intraday low. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 30.85 points, or 2.26 percent, to 1,332.64.

Every industry category on the main section lost ground, led by marine transportation, transportation equipment and rubber product issues.

Tokyo stocks were initially on a firm note on growing speculation of a win for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

But stocks gradually lost steam and fluctuated between gains and losses before turning sharply lower as results rolling in from key battleground states showed Trump doing well in a very tight race.

“The market is turning risk-off as results are showing that Trump is gaining ground in key states including Ohio and Florida,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Miura said that the market is still braced for a surprise outcome as they have learned a lesson from Brexit, referring to the British vote to leave the European Union in June that triggered turbulence in financial markets.

“Until there’s a clear winner, the market will be kept on edge,” he said.

Clinton is seen as maintaining the status quo and represents less change while Trump has alarmed investors with his pledges to renegotiate trade agreements and criticism of the current form of the Japan-U.S. security alliance. The Republican nominee has also questioned the effectiveness of the U.S. Federal Reserve, clouding the outlook for the next interest-rate hike.

The dollar rose to the lower ¥105 zone against the Japanese currency in the morning, underpinning investor sentiment and lifting export-related names. But the U.S. currency briefly tumbled to near the ¥102 line in the final minutes of the morning session, dragging down Tokyo stocks.

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,847 to 105, while 32 ended the morning unchanged.

The yen’s rise weighed on export-related names.

Toyota Motor dropped ¥194, or 3.3 percent, to ¥5,700 and Mazda Motor tumbled ¥74, or 4.5 percent, to ¥1,559.50.

Ajinomoto tumbled ¥93, or 4.1 percent, to ¥2,161.50 after the food company downgraded Tuesday its profit estimates for the current business year.

Agricultural machine maker Kubota sagged ¥122, or 7.3 percent, to ¥1,540 after it revised downward Tuesday its profit estimates for the business year through December citing sluggish sales in its overseas markets.