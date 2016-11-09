Suntory restarts beer output at plant in quake-hit Kumamoto

Suntory Beer Ltd. partially resumed beer production at its factory in Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, nearly seven months after strong earthquakes hit the prefecture.

The beer and soft drink plant in the town of Kashima was the last to see production restart among major companies affected by the disaster.

Damage from the quakes is estimated at ¥11.1 billion at the Suntory plant, company officials said.

The plant will now be operated at about 20 percent of its output capacity for beer products.

“We aim to fully restore output of beer products by next spring,” Suntory Beer President Tetsu Mizutani said during a news conference at the factory.

The company plans to restart shipments of The Premium Malt’s draft beer for restaurants and bars from the Kumamoto plant in mid-December.

Shipments of canned beer products for consumers are seen resuming next January, but those of soft drinks are expected to be delayed until next spring or later.

In mid-April, two massive earthquakes hit Kumamoto Prefecture in succession, leaving 50 people dead. Dozens of others died from illnesses resulting from mental distress.