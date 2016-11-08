Upbeat Clinton leads slightly in polls on final frenzied day as Trump keeps slinging barbs

A campaign shadow lifted by the FBI, Hillary Clinton on Monday promised to build a “big-hearted” America out of the wreckage of a strikingly divisive presidential race. Donald Trump told his supporters this was their last chance to buck a broken political system.

With the end in sight, both candidates set exhausting schedules for the final day of a campaign that has wearied the entire nation, each visiting major cities deep into the night.

Clinton delivered a closing argument that began to look ahead to how she would govern, promising she would listen even to those voters who rejected her and making a late plea for “more love and kindness.”

“We have got to rise above all of this,” she told a cheering crowd in Pittsburgh. “We don’t have to accept a dark and divisive vision for America. Tomorrow, you can vote for a hopeful, inclusive, bighearted America.”

Trump’s campaign also promised a positive message in the final hours, although he delivered a sprawling stump speech that kept up the broadsides that have won him his most loyal followers. He railed against Washington, the health care system and Clinton. He continued to pound her for her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Trump also questioned the legitimacy of the FBI’s rapid review of a Clinton aide’s emails, saying it could not have been thorough.

“Hillary Clinton is being protected by a totally rigged system,” Trump said at a rally in Sarasota, Florida.

The comments were a reminder that FBI Director James Comey’s news, delivered in a letter to lawmakers on Sunday, was a doubled-edged sword for Clinton. While it vindicated her claims that the emails would not yield new evidence, it ensured that the final hours of her campaign would be spent talking about a subject that has damaged her credibility.

Clinton’s campaign said she would not be discussing the news Monday as she campaigned in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. She instead shifted to a message of reconciliation after a rough campaign.

“I think I have some work to do to bring the country together,” she told reporters as she boarded her plane for her last battleground tour. “I really do want to be the president for everybody.”

Her campaign said it would make its closing argument in a 2-minute television ad set to air during NBC’s “The Voice” and CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait.” The campaign said the “personal and positive” message would reach some 20 million people just hours before polls open nationwide.

After seeing her solid lead shrink as her email woes resurfaced, Clinton appears to have retained a solid edge in the final days. Her campaign says it’s been buoyed by strong turnout in states that vote early. Trump’s path to victory remained narrow. He must win nearly all of the roughly dozen battleground states up for grabs to take the White House.

More than 42.4 million people have already voted and roughly half the states with advance voting are reporting record levels, including states with booming Hispanic populations, a possible good sign for Clinton.

In Florida, Hispanic participation is up by more than 453,000 votes, nearly double the 2012 level. Black turnout is up compared to 2012, but that share of the total vote is lower due to bigger jumps among Latinos and whites, according to University of Florida professor Daniel Smith

In Nevada, where more than three-fourths of expected ballots have been cast, Democrats also lead, 42 percent to 36 percent.

Besides Clinton’s own rallies, high-wattage allies fanned out across the country, including President Barack Obama, who started his day with a get-out-the-vote event in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a state that has been showered by candidate attention in recent days.

Clinton was to campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as well as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Raleigh, North Carolina. It was a round-the-clock schedule that included a major rally in Philadelphia with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, along with rock stars Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

Trump, too, planned to keep up the breakneck pace through Tuesday. After the rally in Floirda, he was headed to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. After voting in New York Tuesday morning, Trump was expected to return to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina and New Hampshire later in the day.

Starting out the blitz in Florida, Trump clearly enjoyed his moments in the spotlight.

Speaking to a boisterous rally in Sarasota, he interrupted his remarks to coo at a baby and comment on a hat in the crowd. When he spotted a mask of his face, he took it and held it up for all to see.

“Nice head of hair, I’ll say that,” he said.

He bragged about his hard campaigning.

“Good luck,” he told supporters. “Get out there. I mean, I did my thing. I worked.”

Obama spokesman Josh Earnest said Monday the White House would “neither defend nor criticize” Comey’s decision to send the new letter to Congress. Earnest used the same phrasing after Comey initially announced the new review of emails found on a computer belonging to Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former congressman and estranged husband of Abedin, the Clinton aide.

But Obama later suggested he thought the investigation was marred by “innuendo” and “incomplete information.”

Comey’s move capped a stunning chapter in the bitter, deeply divisive contest. His initial decision to make a renewed inquiry into Clinton’s emails public on Oct. 28 upended the campaign at a crucial moment, sapping a surge in Clinton’s momentum and giving Trump fresh ammunition to challenge her trustworthiness.

Comey said Sunday the FBI was not changing the conclusion it reached this summer. Then, Comey said, “no reasonable prosecutor” would recommend Clinton face criminal charges.

Clinton and Trump held blow-out rallies in the handful of swing states that will decide who leads the U.S.

Trump was setting out from must-win Florida on a five-state swing, the culmination of a dramatic run for the presidency as a right-wing nationalist vowing radical change in America’s relationship with the world.

“I want the entire corrupt Washington establishment to hear the words we are all about to say: when we win tomorrow, we are going to drain the swamp,” he told cheering supporters in Sarasota.

Chants of “Drain the swamp! Drain the swamp” rose from the crowd.

Despite his outward confidence, the 70-year-old mogul’s last best hope of winning Tuesday may be to break through a wall of Democratic support in industrial northern states like Michigan, and Trump, Clinton and Obama all focused precious final efforts campaigning there.

As she boarded her campaign plane, Clinton acknowledged the deep divisions in the country, and admitted that bringing it together again will require “some work.”

“I really do want to be the president for everybody —- people who vote for me, people who vote against me,” she told reporters.

In a video message set to air during two prime-time television reaching millions of viewers, Clinton warned, “Our core values are being tested in this election.”

As a piano trills in the background she asks: “Is America dark and divisive, or hopeful and inclusive?”

As the day began, Clinton held just a 2.2 percent lead over Trump in a four-way race including third party candidates, according to a RealClearPolitics average of national polls.

U.S. media, however, predicted substantial to big wins for the 69-year-old Democrat when electoral votes are counted. Influential election forecaster FiveThirtyEight gave her a 2 to 1 chance of winning the 270 votes needed to claim the White House.

Clinton’s final appearances had a note of optimism mixed with warnings of the threat posed by Trump.

“There’s fear, even anger in our country. But I’ve got to say, anger is not a plan, my friends,” she told the crowd in Pittsburgh.

The world has looked on aghast as Trump’s sensationalist reality television style became a driving force propelling him toward the most powerful political post in the world.

Asian and European exchanges, which had been rocked by news of the FBI probe, surged Monday morning and Wall Street rose 2 percent on news of Comey’s announcement.

Even so, said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, “Polls still show a fairly tight race, and with the Brexit surprise still fresh in participants’ memory, there is a reluctance to take the polling information for granted.”

Trump is predicting just such a ballot upset, or “Brexit plus, plus, plus” as he put it Sunday, referring to the poll-defying British vote to exit the EU.

“If we win the corrupt politicians and their donors lose. If they win, the American people lose big league,” he said in his first rally in Sarasota.

“This is it, folks. We will never have another opportunity. Not in four years, not in eight years. It will be over,” he told his followers.

“Our failed political establishment has delivered nothing but poverty at home and disaster overseas. They get rich making America poor. It’s time to reject a media and political elite that’s bled our country dry,” he said.

A Fox News poll showed Clinton leading Trump by 4 percentage points among likely voters. Clinton also held a 4-point lead in an ABC/Washington Post poll and a CBS news poll released Monday.

Financial markets brightened Monday in reaction to the latest twists in what has been a roller-coaster campaign. Global equity markets surged, as did the dollar, putting them on track for their biggest gains in weeks as investors saw Sunday’s announcement by Comey as boosting Clinton’s chances.

Opinion polls show a close race, but tilting toward Clinton. Major bookmakers and online exchanges were more confident than public opinion polling that Clinton will win. PredictIt put her chances at 81 percent.

Trump gave no ground to Clinton or to polls showing her with a narrow lead. He told supporters in Sarasota that Clinton “is such a phony” and, “We’re tired of being led by stupid people.”

It was uncertain whether Comey’s announcement came in time to change voters’ minds or undo any damage from days of Republican attacks on Clinton as corrupt. Tens of millions of Americans had cast early votes in the 10 days since Comey first told Congress of the newly discovered emails.

“Nothing’s going to change between today and tomorrow to help (Clinton) win back” undecided voters, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Tammy Regis, 42, a disabled Army veteran who served in Iraq and now lives in Palmetto, Florida, said she would not trust the outcome if Clinton wins.

“If she wins, no I won’t. I just think it’s really shady,” Regis said, adding that she did not know why Comey “flip-flopped” on Clinton’s emails.

Since entering the race in 2015, Trump has challenged political norms with bombast, personal attacks and unorthodox policies, including proposals to bar Muslims from entering the United States and build a wall on the southern border to keep Central Americans from entering illegally.

In October, his campaign was rocked by the circulation of a 2005 video in which he boasted about groping women.

While such controversies have given Clinton the edge among women and minorities, Trump enjoys solid support among noncollege-educated whites. For both, turning that support into actual votes is critical to building the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Clinton with a 5 percentage point lead over Trump nationally — 44 percent to 39 percent support — while races in Florida and North Carolina shifted from favoring Clinton to being too close to call.

As Clinton took the stage in Pittsburgh, supporters yelled out, “We love you” — an unusual occurrence for the candidate who has sometimes struggled to connect with voters.

“I love you all, too. Absolutely,” Clinton said with a slight chuckle.

Across the country, nearly 24 million early ballots were cast under the shadow of Comey’s initial announcement of a new email review. That number represents more than half of the roughly 42.5 million people who had cast votes by Monday afternoon, according to AP data.

Nearing the end of his two terms in the White House, Obama was nostalgic as he launched his own busy day of events, noting he was probably making his last campaign swing for the foreseeable future.

“Whatever credibility I have earned after eight years as president, I am asking you to trust me on this. I am voting for Hillary Clinton,” Obama said.

Clinton is banking in part on high turnout — particularly among Obama’s young, diverse coalition of voters — to carry her over the finish line Tuesday. Roughly half the states with advance voting have reported record turnout, including Florida and Nevada.

In Nevada, where more than three-fourths of expected ballots have been cast, Democrats also lead, 42 percent to 36 percent.

Without wins in Florida and Nevada, Trump’s path to 270 electoral votes would be exceedingly narrow. He already must win nearly all of the roughly dozen battleground states.

The latest national poll, released by CBS on Monday, gave Clinton a 4 percentage point advantage with 45 percent of support against Trump’s 41 percent in a four-way race including Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein, who had 5 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

NBC predicted Clinton would win 274 electoral votes compared to 170 for Trump, saying polls in states holding the remaining 94 electoral votes were too close to call.

A Quinnipiac University survey released Monday shows an extremely tight race in the crucial swing states of Florida and North Carolina. But it also gave Clinton the lead with 46 percent in Florida compared to 45 percent for Trump, and 47 percent in North Carolina against Trump’s 45 percent.