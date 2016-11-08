Japan Volleyball Association urges Koike to build new venue

Amid turmoil over a review of the costs of some venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the Japan Volleyball Association was joined by former Olympians in submitting a written petition to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Tuesday, calling for sticking to the original idea of building a new arena in Tokyo’s Ariake area.

Kenji Kimura, the JVA president, said that while he understood the need to review the vast amount of cash allocated for the games’ infrastructure, chopping the budgets should not be the only option discussed.

“They are certainly aware of the ¥40.4 billion cost (to build the arena),” Kimura said at a news conference prior to meeting Koike. “But (the point) should be about how much value you see out of it. You should not judge things based just on costs in a short-term view.

“Of course, taxpayers funds would be spent, so we would like to cooperate (with the organizers) to cut costs.”

Earlier this month, a panel under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government suggested potential venue changes for some sports — including volleyball, swimming and rowing and canoeing — as part of its cost-cutting push.

The report has suggested two options for volleyball. One is to go with the Tokyo’s original plan to construct the new venue called Ariake Arena. The second is to use the existing Yokohama Arena. Former Olympic volleyball players also attended the news conference at Tokyo’s Kishi Memorial Hall and insisted on the importance of continuing forward with the plan to build Ariake Arena.

Former star player and new Japan men’s national head coach Yuichi Nakagaichi said that while it will inevitably cost a certain amount to build the new arena, the prime location — accessible from both Haneda and Narita international airports — means it would have the potential to become Japan’s top new cultural and sports center.

“By mobilizing (Japanese) technologies, I’d want it to be a ‘globally renowned Ariake Arena,’” said Nakagaichi, who competed in the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Yuko Arakida, who was part of the gold medal-winning women’s national team at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, said venues like Yoyogi National Gymnasium and Nippon Budokan, which were built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, are still in operation today after half a century, remaining as legacies of the games.

“(Yoyogi and Budokan) have still been used and could (potentially) be used for the next 50 years,” said Arakida, who previously served as sports director for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee. “Ariake is a great location. We are going to use (the arena) for the next 100 years. So we’d hope that everyone can understand that.”

Yoko Tamura, who helped the women’s national volleyball? team earn the gold medal at the Tokyo Games 52 years ago when she was known as Yoko Shinozaki, recalled that Komazawa gymnasium became a “sacred place” for those who played there after the Olympics. She said she expects the 15,000-seat Ariake Arena would in turn hold a similar place in the hearts of young athletes in the future.

“I’m hoping Ariake Arena will be the synonymous with volleyball from the bottom of my heart,” said Tamura,71.