Japan inches closer to ratifying Paris Accord

Japan was on its way to ratifying the Paris Agreement on global warming Tuesday after the paperwork sailed through the Lower House and Cabinet earlier in the day.

But with public opposition to nuclear power plant restarts holding strong, some are skeptical that Japan can achieve its goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent from 2013 levels by 2030.

Japan will formally become a signatory once its representatives submit the documents to the United Nations in New York, allowing it to join other major greenhouse gas emitters who have already adopted the landmark accord, which took effect last week.

The accord has created a new international framework for reining in carbon emissions that involves nearly all developed and developing nations.

The government intended to obtain Diet approval last Friday, the same day it took force, but was forced to postpone by political wrangling over the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

While major emitters like China, the United States, India and the European Union quickly ratified the agreement, the Cabinet only proposed ratification to the Diet in October after it became evident the accord would take effect.

Discussions on how to implement the Paris Agreement began at the annual U.N. climate treaty conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on Monday. “We have made possible what everyone said was impossible,” French environment minister Segolene Royal said at the opening ceremony, in which she handed over stewardship of the climate forum to Morocco.

Royal announced that 100 countries have ratified the Paris Agreement, which took force last Friday, a record time for an international treaty, and urged other nations to follow suit by the year’s end.

Although the first gathering of signatories to the new Paris accord will take place next Tuesday during the conference, Japan can only attend it as an observer, rather than a participant in the rules-making process, because it failed to meet the deadline for ratification.

The accord, adopted at the climate change conference in Paris last December, aims to hold global average temperature rises to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels to avoid the serious consequences scientists say will be caused by climate change, such as more droughts, floods, melting glaciers and rising seas.

Under the deal, countries will set their own emissions reduction targets and provide progressively more ambitious targets every five years, but they will not be penalized for missing these goals.

Japan plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent from 2013 levels by 2030 by switching to more efficient power generation and promoting the use of energy-saving light bulbs, among other measures.

Businesses — anticipating the rapid shift to a low- or zero-carbon global economy — have also become crucial drivers of change.

Major utilities in Japan are considering adopting a separation membrane used to remove some of the carbon dioxide generated during the processes of purifying natural gas and manufacturing chemical products — a technology developed by Sumitomo Chemical Co. — at thermal power plants, sources familiar with the matter say. Gas removed this way can be used to promote photosynthesis in plants grown at plant factories and as a raw material for plastic.

The power industry has a target of reducing its carbon dioxide emissions by 35 percent in fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2013 levels. But the target is based on the premise that about 20 percent of its electricity will be generated by nuclear power, that it will make better use of renewable energy, and improve the efficiency of thermal power generation.

Work to restart nuclear plants has progressed only slowly, with many Japanese concerned about the safety of nuclear energy in light of the March 2011 triple core meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant run by Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc.

Opposition-backed candidates cautious about rebooting nuclear plants won the gubernatorial elections in Kagoshima Prefecture in July and in Niigata Prefecture in last month, making the headwind stronger.

“It will be difficult to achieve the target unless more nuclear power plants restart operations,” a senior official at a major utility said.

Toyota Motor Corp. has set its own target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions from all its new vehicles on sale in 2050 by 90 percent from the 2010 levels.

It plans to further promote hybrid and fuel cell vehicles as well. Fuel cell vehicles, powered by electricity generated from the chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, emit only water as a byproduct.

Major steel makers, including Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., are jointly developing a new blast furnace that will produce 30 percent less carbon dioxide emissions than conventional products.