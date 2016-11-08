Vinyl revival puts Nagaoka styluses back on track

Styluses are back in demand in Japan as analog records attract renewed attention from musicians and consumers, long after vinyl lost music market dominance to CDs, which then gave way to online distribution.

Nagaoka Co., the leading stylus manufacturer, is boosting its production to meet demand from a new generation of fans.

Based in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, Nagaoka began stylus production in 1947 and its monthly output peaked at more than 1.2 million units.

When the vinyl record market started shrinking in the 1980s due to the rapid growth in popularity of music CDs, however, demand for the delicate devices took a downturn. Industry competitors stopped production and Nagaoka also looked at withdrawing from the market.

But the firm stuck with the stylus in the end, making up for related losses with earnings from other business operations.

“We were determined to meet demand from any consumers who listen to records, no matter how small their number was,” a company official recalled.

But the situation started turning around in 2010.

An increasing number of musicians and consumers rediscovered the value of analog sound recordings at a time when online digital music services continue to expand.

Nagaoka styluses appeared in the lyrics of a recent hit song by pop singer Keisuke Kuwata, vocalist of the popular band Southern All Stars. In the tune, Kuwata reminisces about phonograph needles from Nagaoka, while bemoaning being bewildered by music subscription services.

The newfound popularity of vinyl in turn sparked a surge in demand for styluses. Monthly production at Nagaoka, which sank at one point below 100,000 units, has recovered to around 200,000 units.

Kae Nagaoka, president of the company, welcomes the revolution.

“At first, I thought the demand came only from older people who have retired from work, but I found that the number of young record fans is growing,” said Nagaoka, 44.

A stylus, which makes contact with a record’s grooves, measures 0.25 mm in diameter. Tipped with diamond, which withstands extended use, it has a metallic titanium shank. In the production process, attaching a stylus to a phonograph pickup cartridge by hand requires serious skill.

Nagaoka, which has a share of more than 80 percent in the global market for vinyl record styluses, has received requests for higher production from a raft of record-related businesses at home and abroad.

Last April, the manufacturer launched a “record rediscovery project” in collaboration with Technics, the audio brand of Panasonic Corp., and Toyo Kasei Co., a Tokyo-based vinyl record maker, in a bid to inspire people to experience listening to vinyl records.

“We hope to contribute to broadening the range of young people (who enjoy music on records) and pass on this culture to future generations,” Nagaoka said.