More foreign dignitaries taking cue from Obama, visiting Hiroshima, Nagasaki

The floodgates have opened for foreign dignitaries visiting the atomic bomb-hit cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, with scores of top officials having visited or planning to visit the sites in the wake of U.S. President Barack Obama’s historic trip in May.

Four high-ranking officials from around the globe have made the journey or plan to visit either of the two cities this month. These include Valentina Matviyenko, chair of the Federation Council, the upper chamber of Russia’s parliament, and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The trips were likely inspired by Obama’s trailblazing visit to Hiroshima — the first by a sitting U.S. president to either of the cities devastated in the U.S. atomic bombings of 1945.

During her visit to Nagasaki on Thursday, Matviyenko toured the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum and laid flowers at the Nagasaki National Peace Memorial Hall for the Atomic Bomb Victims.

She told reporters that she fully supports campaigns to make certain that Nagasaki remains the last place to suffer a nuclear attack.

According to the Nagasaki Municipal Government, Matvienko was the fourth incumbent head of state or legislature to have visited the city since 2000.

With German President Joachim Gauck scheduled to visit the museum and the Nagasaki Peace Park later this month, visits to that city by foreign dignitaries have hit a higher frequency than usual.

In Hiroshima, the city has received nine such high-level visits in fiscal 2014-2015, but then-Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, who paid a visit to the city in fiscal 2014, was the only head of state among the nine.

By contrast, Nazarbayev, who is known for his nuclear disarmament efforts, will travel to Hiroshima on Wednesday. His trip will make him the second head of state to visit the city in fiscal 2016, following Obama.

Kazakhstan hosts the former Soviet Union’s Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, where nearby residents are known to be still suffering the aftereffects of radioactive contamination.

Nazarbayev’s trip comes on the heels of Raphael Comte, president of Switzerland’s Council of States, visit to Hiroshima on Friday.

Hiroshima was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. Nagasaki suffered a similar bombing three days later.

On Sunday, International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer visited Nagasaki’s Peace Park and Atomic Bomb Museum.

Maurer laid flowers at the ground zero monument in the park and met with survivors.

He told reporters that Nagasaki citizens’ strong hearts and message of peace left a strong impression with him.

In a meeting with Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue, Maurer said he hopes to continue working with Nagasaki and Hiroshima in their campaign to eliminate nuclear weapons.

Taue also voiced his desire to continue the quest for a nuclear weapons-free world.

“We want the leaders of nuclear nations to understand what happened beneath the mushroom cloud,” he said.

According to one senior Foreign Ministry official in Tokyo, the rising number of visits by foreign leaders were likely spurred by Obama’s landmark visit.

“The visits provide good opportunities for foreign dignitaries to get a firsthand look at the damage caused by nuclear weapons,” the official said. “We can expect powerful messages from them for a world without nuclear weapons.”

The successive visits are also believed to have been prompted by Japan-led U.N. resolutions adopted in 2015 and 2016 that called on world leaders and young people to visit the bombed-out cities.