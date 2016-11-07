Incandescent bulb likely started fire that killed boy at Tokyo art event

An incandescent lightbulb likely caused the fire Sunday at an outdoor art event in central Tokyo that killed a 5-year-old boy, the university whose students made the wooden structure said Monday.

In addition to a light-emitting diode bulb, the incandescent lightbulb was inside the artwork, a kind of jungle gym exhibit, where kindergartner Kento Saeki is believed to have been playing before the accident, according to the Nippon Institute of Technology in Saitama Prefecture.

“The incandescent light was on the ground next to some wood chips,” an official of the university said. The accident at the Tokyo Design Week art exhibition in the Meiji Jingu Gaien area late Sunday afternoon injured the boy’s father and another man as well.

A witness reported seeing the fire spreading from the wood chips to the wooden structure. Police are investigating the accident on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death and injury.

The installation had been made by a student group at the university. The lightbulb was intended for use after dark so students could work on the structure after sunset, university President Kenichi Narita told a news conference on Monday.

But Narita explained that students decided to use the lightbulb to illuminate the exhibition from inside, reversing the school’s earlier explanation that the only light source used at the site were less-pyrogenic light-emitting diodes.

The incandescent bulb was left on the ground in a flower pot-like container, Narita said.

But the university stopped short of admitting that the heat from the incandescent bulb was the direct cause of the fire, saying it will wait for the results of an investigation by police and fire department officials.

“There was a gap in recognition among students regarding the risk” of using the incandescent lamp, Narita said.

Offering an apology, Narita and other school officials bowed deeply. “The responsibility for the accident solely lies with the university and its president,” they said.

The school said the incandescent bulb was usually disconnected from a power source, but a member of the student production team had connected it prior to the fire.

Police said a male university student in the team has admitted to turning the incandescent bulb on before the accident.

An LED lightbulb was also hanging from the upper part of the wooden object for display purposes, but the school said the students had covered its casing with tape.

After the fire, Saeki, a resident of Tokyo’s Minato Ward, was found dead inside the burned wooden exhibit. The victim’s 44-year-old father and a man in his 40s tried to save him and suffered burns.

The jungle gym was 3 meters high, about 5 meters wide and around 2 meters long.

Flames from the fire reached several meters high, according to eyewitnesses. The boy’s father sought help to rescue the boy, they said.

“The man was crying and screaming,” said a 20-year-old university student from Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, who was displaying an item at the event. “I also tried to rescue the boy, but I couldn’t approach (the jungle gym) due to extreme heat from the fire,” he said.

Some experts say regulations are vague about the safety of artworks, warning that the lack of uniform standards has led to poor risk management.

“There are many artworks that have sharpened parts or that capture people’s attention with their unstable forms. We need to particularly consider safety,” Tatsumi Tanaka, a risk management consultant, said, adding that he has never heard about unified safety standards based on a law or ordinance.

An official of an art museum that has interactive exhibits said such works “are different from playground equipment.”

“Art is an activity to produce something unprecedented. We are taking steps (to ensure safety) under the building standards law and other applicable laws when we install each artwork,” the official said.

Speaking to reporters Sunday night, Kenji Kawasaki, president of exhibition operator Tokyo Design Week Co., offered an apology for the tragedy, saying, “I’m taking seriously the fact that a precious life was lost.

“I’m very sorry for causing such an incident,” he added, bowing deeply.

Kawasaki also said the company took safety measures based on the Fire Service Act at the event site.