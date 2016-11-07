China says elected Hong Kong lawmakers can’t retake oaths, effectively barring them from office

China effectively barred two elected pro-independence lawmakers from Hong Kong’s legislature Monday after they deliberately misread their oaths, saying that they could not be sworn in again.

An oath that did not conform to Hong Kong’s law “should be determined to be invalid, and cannot be retaken,” the communist-controlled National People’s Congress in Beijing said in a rare interpretation of the semi-autonomous city’s constitution.

Legislators had to be “sincere and solemn” when taking their oaths, and had to pledge “completely and solemnly” to uphold the Basic Law of Hong Kong as part of the People’s Republic of China, the NPC declared at the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square.

The question has become hugely sensitive in Hong Kong, the former British colony which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a promise of “one country, two systems” and where fears of increasing encroachment by Beijing have been rising, prompting mass protests two years ago.

Pro-independence legislators Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching deliberately misread their oaths of office for seats on the Legislative Council (Legco) last month.

Beijing sees any talk of independence as treasonous and the official Xinhua News Agency quoted a spokesman for the government’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office welcoming the ruling.

“The interpretation demonstrates the central government’s firm determination and will in opposing ‘Hong Kong independence,’ ” the spokesperson said, adding that it “complies with the common aspiration of the entire Chinese people, including the compatriots in Hong Kong.”

The move was Beijing’s most direct intervention in the territory’s legal and political system since the 1997 handover.

The intervention relates to Article 104 of the city’s mini-constitution, which states that lawmakers must swear allegiance to Hong Kong as part of China when they take office.

It came even before a Hong Kong court had ruled, representing some of the worst privately held fears of senior judges and some government officials in Hong Kong, according to sources close to them.

The move was expected to enrage Hong Kong democracy activists further, a day after hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police in running battles around China’s representative office in Hong Kong.

The scenes on Sunday night were reminiscent of pro-democracy protests in late 2014 that paralyzed parts of the Asian financial center and posed one of the greatest political challenges to the central government in Beijing in decades.

Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese control in 1997 under the one country, two systems formula that gave the territory wide-ranging autonomy, including judicial freedom guided by a mini-constitution called the Basic Law.

The rift between Hong Kong and Beijing has deepened since Yau, 25, and Leung, 30, pledged allegiance to the “Hong Kong nation” and displayed a “Hong Kong is not China” banner during a swearing-in ceremony for the city’s legislative council in October.

Leading members of China’s parliament said on Saturday the two Hong Kong lawmakers-elect had damaged the territory’s rule of law and posed a grave threat to China’s sovereignty and security.

The Hong Kong Bar Association has said an intervention by Beijing now, while a local court was hearing the case, would deal a severe blow to the city’s judicial independence and undermine international confidence in Hong Kong’s autonomy.