Japan, India likely to ink pivotal US-2 aircraft deal

India’s Defense Ministry is set to agree Monday to purchase 12 US-2 aircraft from manufacturer ShinMaywa Industries worth $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion — one of Tokyo’s first arms deals since Japan lifted its 50-year ban on weapons exports in 2014 — a media report said Sunday.

The ministry was set to approve the purchase of the aircraft at a Defense Acquisitions Council meeting scheduled for Monday, the Nikkei newspaper and the Indian business daily Economic Times reported, citing senior ministry officials they did not name.

Japan and India have been holding talks on the purchase of the amphibious search and rescue planes for over two years. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the longtime ban on arms exports two years ago, but Japan has struggled to break into the industry. Japan was the leading contender to build Australia’s next generation of submarines — that country’s largest-ever defense contract — but lost out to a French bid in April.

The deal will be included in a memorandum of understanding to be signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here between Thursday and Saturday, the reports said, citing the officials.

“Japan has had a bruising introduction, in a buyer’s market, to the cutthroat world of international defense sales,” said Euan Graham, director of the International Security Program at the Lowy Institute in Sydney. “It badly needs a successful export, for prestige reasons, as well as a ‘deliverable’ from Modi’s second visit to Tokyo” as prime minister.

According to Graham, the U.S.-2 deal was on its last legs after the Australian debacle.

“So, if it is now going ahead, then it has been pulled back from the brink,” he said.

“The sticking point then was India’s insistence that Japan relocate production to the ‘enth’ degree,” Graham added. “The fact that it has been revived, with an apparent 8 to 9 percent discount suggests strongly that the Japanese government has intervened ahead of Modi’s visit to Tokyo.”

The expected deal comes against a backdrop of growing security concerns in the region over China’s military presence.

Beijing is expanding its deep-water naval presence and asserts sovereignty over disputed areas of the East and South China seas and Indian Ocean region, parts of which Japan also claims.

India has a long-standing territorial dispute with China, and troops from the two countries engaged in a major standoff along the border in 2014.

Tokyo has its own spat with Beijing over the Senkaku Islands, and is increasingly vocal about its rival’s ambitions to control nearly the entire South China Sea.

Japan and India are also likely to sign a controversial civil nuclear deal this week.

Modi and Abe could sign a deal Friday that will allow Japan to export nuclear technology to the subcontinent, media reports have said.