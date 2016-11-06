Firefighters are seen at Tokyo Design Week in Tokyo's Meiji Jingu Gaien area on Sunday after an exhibit caught fire. A 5-year-old boy died and two men suffered injuries. | KYODO

Fire breaks out at Tokyo art event, leaves 5-year-old boy dead and two men injured

Kyodo

A 5-year-old boy was killed and two men were injured when a fire broke out at an arts festival in Tokyo’s Meiji Jingu Gaien area on Sunday, firefighters and police said.

Firefighters received a call around 5:20 p.m. that an exhibit at the site of Tokyo Design Week was in flames, the Tokyo Fire Department said, noting the men’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said one of the wounded men who tried to rescue the boy was his father.

The police said a wooden jungle gym exhibit caught fire and they suspect sawdust on it may have been ignited by nearby light fittings.

