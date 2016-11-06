Damage to Kumamoto Castle walls linked to 1889 Meiji temblor

Nearly 80 percent of the walls at Kumamoto Castle destroyed by Kyushu’s earthquakes in April had also been damaged by a strong 1889 earthquake that struck during the Meiji Era, the Kumamoto Municipal Government said.

“The technology used to repair the stone walls of the castle and their foundation may be linked to the damage caused by the quakes,” Jun Misawa, an associate professor at Kumamoto University who jointly surveyed the castle with the city, said Tuesday.

Misawa and city officials studied a report on the 1889 6.3-magnitude quake that was preserved at the Imperial Household Archives. The report has a graphic attached showing the collapsed stone walls are painted in red or yellow.

The report was compiled for Emperor Meiji by the sixth division of the Imperial Japanese Army, which was stationed in the castle.

According to the city, the walls damaged by the Meiji quake comprised a third of those hit by the Kumamoto quakes earlier this year. Stone blocks tumbled or bulged at 70 places, including the castle’s tower and the Iidamaru Gokai Yagura, a five-story guard complex, during the quakes, with 54 of the areas destroyed.

The walls collapsed by the 1889 quake are believed to have been repaired by the army by around 1895.

“The stone walls may collapse again if they are repaired in the same manner as before the April shakes,” an official of the city’s Kumamoto Castle research center warned. “We hope to scrutinize the report, a precious material describing the past damage (to the castle),” the official said.