Toyosu market delay may prompt government payouts to those affected by the postponement of the move

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will set up a panel of experts in mid-November to consider a plan whereby compensation could be provided to those affected by the postponement of the relocation of the Tsukiji wholesale food market, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday.

The seven-member panel, to be headed by lawyer Isomi Suzuki, will include a certified public accountant and a consultant for smaller businesses. It will draw up a compensation program after hearing from market industry groups so it can determine the size of losses.

“We will closely listen to related business operators and promptly draw up and implement the compensation program,” Koike said at a regular news conference.

The relocation of the Tsukiji market from Chuo Ward to Toyosu, in neighboring Koto Ward, had been initially slated to take place on Monday next week.

But Koike, who was elected Tokyo governor in late July, announced in August the transfer was to be delayed for various reasons, including a failure to lay clean soil under some key facilities at the new market as part of promised anti-pollution measures.

At the news conference, she suggested that maintenance costs stemming from the postponement of the relocation may be reduced to some ¥5 million per day from the ¥7 million estimated earlier.