Japanese journalist held in Iraq says he was Islamic State interpreter

Japanese journalist Kosuke Tsuneoka, held by Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq, has claimed during interrogation that he had served as an interpreter for the Islamic State group, the Kurdish media outlet Rudaw has quoted a local official as saying.

Tsuneoka was detained this week for alleged connections with the Islamic State group.

The journalist admitted visiting the northern Syria city of Raqqa, which Islamic State has labeled the capital of its so-called caliphate, Rudaw reported Thursday. According to the news outlet, Tsuneoka said he had received an honorary prize from the militant group for his work.

Kurdish authorities said they have been in touch with the Japanese Embassy in Iraq but did not say when Tsuneoka would be released.

The Islamic State group stoked international condemnation last year when it beheaded two Japanese nationals it had kidnapped, journalist Kenji Goto and self-styled security contractor Haruna Yukawa.

Tsuneoka, 47, had previously covered fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was abducted by a militant group in Afghanistan in April 2010 and freed unhurt that September after a five-month hostage ordeal at the hands of the militant group Hizb-i-Islami.

After he returned to Japan, Tsuneoka said he had “braced for his execution” during the months in captivity.

He subsequently became known in Japan for his expertise on Islamic-related issues.