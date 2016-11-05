Ex-baseball star Matsui, Megadeth’s Marty Friedman and five others named ‘Japan Heritage’ ambassadors

The Cultural Affairs Agency on Friday appointed former Japanese baseball star Hideki Matsui and six others as ambassadors to promote cultural assets on the “Japan Heritage” list.

The six are actress Emi Takei, singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, kabuki actor Nakamura Tokizo, guitarist Marty Friedman, who was a member of the U.S. band Megadeth and now lives in Japan, and chefs Kiyomi Mikuni and Yoshihiro Murata.

The seven ambassadors are expected to raise awareness about Japan’s heritage assets via the internet and television programs.

In 2015, the agency created the Japan Heritage list to promote tourism using regional cultural assets. The list covers assets that illustrate historical or cultural stories through combinations of buildings, ruins and festivals.

At present, there are 37 Japan Heritage assets, including the 88-temple pilgrimage trail, called henro in Japanese, across Shikoku.

The agency plans to increase the number of designated assets to some 100 by 2020.

Friedman told a news conference in Tokyo that he thought the best option was to live in Japan after he fell in love with the country’s music.

He said that he wants to make efforts to spread knowledge about the attractions of Japan across the world.