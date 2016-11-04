Japan rallies call for protection of war-renouncing Constitution

Rallies were held in Japan to call for the protection of the Constitution on Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the promulgation of the war-renouncing national charter.

In the northern city of Sapporo, 650 protesters gathered in rain mixed with snow, chanting slogans such as “We’ve renounced war,” and “Let’s protect peace, lives and children.”

“We will never wage war,” said Kenji Ota, head of the Hokkaido Federation of Bar Associations, which organized the Sapporo event. “With our fellow citizens, we want to confirm our hope of scrapping the national security laws and avoiding war.”

The laws, which entered into force in March, allow Japan to engage in collective self-defense to help an ally under attack and have expanded the scope of the Self-Defense Forces’ overseas activities significantly.

In a speech during a gathering in the city of Osaka, University of Tokyo professor Yoichi Komori, a key member of the Article 9 Association, expressed his deep concerns about attempts to amend the Constitution. Japan renounces war in Article 9 of the national charter.

“We won’t let the SDF join any overseas activity in which SDF troops will kill or be killed,” Komori told an audience of about 800. “What’s most important is the creation of a consensus at the grassroots level that the Constitution must not be changed.”

In Tokyo, some 400 people attended a meeting organized by a citizens group, listening to speeches by academic experts and watching video of protest activities to block U.S. military helipad construction in Okinawa.

South Sudan “is in civil war,” said Yoshiko Kurita, a Chiba University professor of Middle East modern history. “By letting SDF troops to open gunfire, the government wants to pave the way for the use of weapons overseas, thereby killing Article 9.”

The government is considering whether to assign SDF troops to be sent to join the U.N. mission in South Sudan in the near future new duties, including rescues of foreign troops and others under attack in distant places.

University of Tokyo constitutional scholar Kenji Ishikawa blasted the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s draft revision of the Constitution, saying the party’s version tramples upon respect for individuals valued in the current charter.