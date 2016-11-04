Abe eyes February summit in U.S. if Clinton wins

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may visit the United States for a summit in late February if Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton wins next week’s presidential race, Japan-U.S diplomatic and party sources said Thursday.

The envisioned summit just a month or so after the new president takes office is aimed at confirming Tokyo and Washington are on the same page over the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance and coordinating policies toward China, Russia and North Korea, the sources said.

Japan has been siding with the United States against China in the territorial dispute in the South China Sea, where Beijing has been building military outposts to strengthen its claims.

While keeping in step with the United States and other Group of Seven nations in imposing sanctions against Russia over the annexation of Crimea, Abe is keen to promote economic cooperation in the Russian Far East in the hope of making progress in territorial negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If Republican nominee Donald Trump wins, Tokyo is likely to be cautious about arranging summit talks before finding out his true policy stance toward Japan. Trump has said Japan should drastically boost financial contributions to maintain U.S. forces in the country.

Tokyo has already conveyed to Clinton’s campaign team Abe’s intention to visit the United States soon for summit talks if she is sworn in on Jan. 20, according to the sources.

Abe met with Clinton in September, when he visited New York to attend U.N. meetings, at the request of the Democratic candidate.

Clinton, who is in a tight race with Trump, traveled to Japan in February 2009 for her first official overseas trip after assuming the post of secretary of state in President Barack Obama’s administration.

The last Japan-U.S. summit took place in May between Abe and Obama on the sidelines of the G-7 summit held in central Japan.