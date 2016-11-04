Paris global warming accord kicks in but Japanese ratification delayed by TPP

The Paris Agreement on fighting global warming took effect Friday, activating a new international framework that will get every country involved in reining in greenhouse gas emissions.

Japan, which lags behind other major emitters, was initially scheduled to ratify the landmark agreement on Friday afternoon, but extended political wrangling over a separate bill on the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement sent the Diet into chaos in the evening, delaying ratification possibly until next week.

The accord, adopted at the U.N. convention on climate change in December and ratified by many major emitters, including China and the United States, aims to hold global average temperature rises to “well below” 2 degrees above preindustrial levels to avoid the serious consequences scientists say will be caused by climate change, including an increase in droughts, floods, melting glaciers and rising seas.

The Cabinet proposed ratification to the Diet after it became clear the accord would take effect. The Upper House gave its approval last week.

“This is a moment to celebrate,” said United Nations climate chief Patricia Espinosa. “It is also a moment to look ahead with sober assessment and renewed will over the task ahead.”

Under the agreement, countries will set their own emissions reduction targets and provide progressively more ambitious targets every five years, but there are no penalties for missing these goals.

Clearing the condition of ratification by at least 55 nations accounting for 55 percent of global emissions in October, the accord took effect in less than a year after adoption, a rare speed for a multilateral accord.

Signatory countries will start talks to draw up rules to adopt the Paris Agreement at COP22, which will kick off in Morocco on Monday.

Japan will attend the meeting as an observer with no voting rights, as it failed to ratify the pact by the Oct. 19 deadline that would have made it eligible to participate as a formal member.

Once Japan becomes a signatory, it will be required as a major emitter to strengthen efforts to curb carbon emissions and provide funds and knowledge to developing countries to support their efforts.

The early enforcement of the climate pact, which had initially not been expected to take effect until around 2018, was led by the United States and China, which ratified the accord in September. Other major greenhouse gas emitters, such as India, Germany and France, followed in the footsteps of those two countries.