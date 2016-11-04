Fatal ‘Pokemon Go’ accident spurs police to ask Niantic for game-disabling function

The Aichi Prefectural Police said Friday that it asked the U.S. operator of “Pokemon Go” to introduce a system that disables the popular smartphone game when players are driving.

The police made the request in writing to Niantic Inc. following a fatal accident last month that was caused by a man who was playing the monster-catching game while driving a truck.

Elementary school student Keita Noritake, 9, was killed at a pedestrian crossing in Ichinomiya when he was struck by a truck on Oct. 26.

The driver, Nobusuke Kawai, 36, told police he was not watching the road carefully because he was playing “Pokemon Go.”

Currently, the immersive game issues a warning to players who are detected traveling at certain speeds. But the warning is easily circumvented by tapping a button to state they are not drivers.

The Aichi police demanded that Niantic upgrade the app to disable it when players are driving. It also asked the company to prevent Pokemon and other characters from appearing on roads in the augmented reality game.

The Ichinomiya Municipal Government plans to make similar requests to Niantic.