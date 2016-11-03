Tokyo taxi firm taps VR tech to take tourists back to Edo Period

Hinomaru Limousine Co. has said it will launch a taxi tour service in Tokyo to let foreign tourists interested in Japan’s history and traditional culture experience the Edo Period.

The new service, to begin on Nov. 10, will use tablet terminals with virtual reality technologies developed by Toppan Printing Co. through which tourists can feel as if they’re traveling in the Japanese capital under the rule of the Tokugawa shogunate between 1603 and 1867, the company said Tuesday.

The tablets will show how the area looked in those days using the Global Positioning System to locate the taxi.

For instance, if a visitor holds up a tablet in the direction of the site where Edo Castle once stood, the tablet will display an image of how it might have looked.

The cab tour, available in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean, will cover places of historical interest in central Tokyo, including the locations of Edo Castle, residences of feudal lords and retainers of the shogun, offices of town magistrates and temples.

The Tokyo-based taxi operator will provide a one-hour program featuring Edo Castle and a 3½ hour program under the theme of “Chushingura,” a fiction based on a vendetta that occurred in the middle of the Edo Period.

The prices are set at ¥9,000 for the Edo Castle tour and ¥20,000 for the “Chushingura” tour. Until the end of this year, however, travelers can join the programs for ¥5,000 and ¥16,000, respectively.

The limousine company was responding to growing calls from domestic and foreign tourists asking for taxi tours that visit historical sites in Tokyo.