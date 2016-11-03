Record 96 foreigners to receive government decorations this fall

The government said Thursday it will bestow decorations this autumn on 4,055 Japanese citizens and a record 96 foreign nationals for distinguished achievements in various fields.

Satsuki Eda, 75, former president of the House of Councilors, was named the recipient of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers, the highest decoration to be awarded this fall.

Among the foreign recipients, hailing from 48 countries and regions, Center for Strategic and International Studies President and Chief Executive Officer John Hamre, 66, former Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner, 66, and former South Korean Foreign Minister Han Sung-joo, 76, were selected to be decorated with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun. Ivica Osim, 75, former coach of the Japan national soccer team, was chosen to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

Kiyoshi Nishikawa, 70, comedian and former member of the House of Councilors, was selected to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.

Japanese recipients of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun include Seishi Kanetsuki, 71, a former Supreme Court justice.

Of the Japanese recipients, a record 389 are women, the most since the current decoration system was adopted in 2003. Women comprise 9.6 percent of the total, and 1,784, or 44 percent, come from the private sector.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, with Emperor Akihito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in attendance.