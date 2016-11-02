Clinton revives Trump’s sexist slurs, aides ask FBI to come clean on his Russia ties

With just a week to go and the race for the White House tightening, Hillary Clinton unleashed a new offensive against Donald Trump on Tuesday, pushing the Republican’s vulgar and sexist comments back to the forefront. Trump strove to blend a quieter, presidential tone with his usual tough rhetoric, warning that a Clinton victory would “destroy American health care forever.”

The White House contenders clashed from afar — Democrat Clinton in battleground Florida and Trump in Pennsylvania — with the sprint to next Tuesday’s finish well underway.

“For my entire life, I’ve been a woman,” Clinton, who would be the nation’s first female president, declared in battleground Florida. “And when I think about what we now know about Donald Trump and what he’s been doing for 30 years, he sure has spent a lot of time demeaning, degrading, insulting and assaulting women.”

Trump has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, complicating his efforts to win over women in both parties. He has denied them all.

For Trump, the day’s first appearance marked a sharp shift from his standard brash tone as he delivered carefully scripted remarks focused on health care. He cautioned that Clinton’s plan to strengthen Obamacare would lead to dire consequences, although he offered few specifics about his own plan.

“If we don’t repeal and replace Obamacare, we will destroy American health care forever,” Trump charged.

He also promised, if elected, to call a special session of Congress to replace the law. However, Congress would already be in session when the next president takes office, raising the question of just what he meant.

Still, frustrated Republicans were encouraged that Trump was focusing on policy prescriptions — for one afternoon, at least — after a roller-coaster campaign marked by self-created controversy and political missteps.

Clinton worked to ensure voters would not forget Trump’s most damaging moments six days before the election.

Alicia Machado, a former beauty queen who Trump previously described as “Miss Piggy,” introduced the Democratic nominee before her appearance in central Florida.

“He was cruel,” Machado said of Trump’s criticism of her weight. “For years afterward I was sick, fighting back eating disorders.”

Trump spent several days in late September assailing the winner of his 1996 Miss Universe pageant and encouraging his Twitter followers to view her “sex tape,” although none exists.

The Machado appearance was in line with Clinton’s broader closing argument against Trump.

“He thinks belittling women makes him a bigger man,” Clinton said. “He doesn’t see us as full human beings.”

Clinton also unveiled a television ad set to run in eight battleground states, including his remark caught in a 2005 video that he kissed women and grabbed their genitals without permission.

Meanwhile, both sides continued to spar over the recent revelation that FBI investigators are again probing Clinton’s email practices.

A lawyer for Clinton aide Huma Abedin said Tuesday that her client learned from media reports last Friday that a laptop belonging to her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner, might contain some of her emails. The attorney said Abedin has not been contacted by the FBI about the development and she will cooperate if asked.

The revelation has put Democrats on the defensive, at least briefly, and hurt Clinton’s plans to promote a positive message over the campaign’s final week.

“The Trump campaign is on the offensive and we’re expanding our map,” Trump aide David Bossie said, suggesting the campaign now sees opportunities to compete in traditional Democratic states such as New Mexico and Michigan.

Yet few Republican or Democratic operatives view the email news as a game-changer in the race for Senate control. The balance of power in Congress could have profound consequences for the future of health care in America, among other policy debates.

Trump on Tuesday promised to replace the federal health care law with health care savings accounts, while allowing states to craft their own Medicaid programs to cover the poor.

The nonpartisan Center for Health and Economy determined this summer that Trump’s proposal would lower premiums significantly for policies purchased directly by consumers but also make 18 million people uninsured. The nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund predicted that 20 million people would lose coverage under Trump’s plan while Clinton’s would add coverage for 9 million.

Trump on Tuesday seized on projections of sharp health care cost increases as he campaigned in Pennsylvania, a state where some premiums are expected to rise by more than 40 percent. He was introduced by his running mate, Mike Pence, who expanded Medicaid coverage as part of Obama’s law as Indiana governor.

Pence called Obamacare “a crushing weight” on the American economy. “We’re going to pull it off the market so it stops burning up our wallets,” he declared.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has been silent on Trump’s candidacy in recent weeks, told Fox News that electing Clinton and a Democratic-controlled Congress would be “the worst of all possible things.”

“For those of us who lived through the 1990s, it’s sort of a feeling like deja vu,” Ryan said. “This is what life with the Clintons looks like. It’s always a scandal, then there’s an investigation.”

A top aide to Hillary meanwhile urged the FBI on Tuesday to disclose what it knows about any ties between Trump and Russia, accusing the agency of unfairly publicizing its inquiry into Clinton’s email practices while staying quiet about the Republican presidential candidate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation opened a preliminary inquiry in recent months into allegations that Trump or his associates might have had questionable dealings with Russian people or businesses, but found no evidence to warrant opening a full investigation, according to sources. The agency has not publicly discussed the probe.

A week before Election Day, the Clinton campaign was trying to contain damage from the announcement by FBI Director James Comey on Friday that his agency was looking into new emails that might relate to Clinton’s use of a private server while she was secretary of state.

Trump and other Republicans seized on Comey’s announcement, which did not indicate any wrongdoing by Clinton, to ratchet up criticism of the Democratic candidate. She leads in most opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook questioned why the FBI director had not released any information about the agency’s Russia inquiries.

“If you’re in the business of releasing information about investigations on presidential candidates, release everything you have on Donald Trump. Release the information on his connections to the Russians,” Mook said on CNN.

The FBI inquiry reviewed allegations that Trump or his associates might have violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or engaged in contacts or commerce with people in Russia who are subject to U.S. or international financial sanctions.

The U.S. government has blamed Russia for cyberattacks on Democratic Party organizations. Democrats criticize Trump for taking what they say is a pro-Russia foreign policy stance.

Russia’s possible role in the campaign again came into focus when online magazine Slate said that a group of computer scientists had been alarmed by records showing thousands of apparent connection attempts between an email server operated on behalf of the Trump Organization and computers inside a Russian company, Alfa Bank in Moscow.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks said the server, which had been used to send out hotel marketing material, had been dormant for years.

Prominent U.S. cybersecurity company FireEye said it had been hired by Alfa Bank to investigate the records and had been granted access to the bank’s systems in Moscow to look for evidence of any relationship with Trump’s company or any signs of hacking or infection. FireEye said so far it had found no emails being sent back and forth or any other link.

Opinion polls show Clinton’s lead has narrowed slightly since early last week but it is too early to say whether the email controversy was hurting her.

Clinton led businessman Trump in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll of likely voters released on Monday, by 44 percent to 39 percent. Clinton, hoping to be the first woman elected president, strengthened her lead over Trump in polls after the release last month of a 2005 video in which the Republican bragged in vulgar terms about groping women.

In a dramatic twist, Comey told Congress in a letter on Friday that the FBI was reviewing newly discovered emails that might relate to Clinton’s use of a private email server, instead of a government one, when she was secretary of state.

Comey had announced in July that the FBI had completed a probe into the email practices, concluding there were no grounds to bring any charges.

Clinton’s team has been furiously pressing the FBI to provide details on the new trove of emails, which Comey said may or may not be significant in the case.

Little is publicly known yet about the emails, other than that they were found during an unrelated probe into Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Comey’s letter has provided Republicans with fresh fodder for attack in the waning days of the campaign. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that a Clinton presidency would bog down in “scandal baggage.”

Congressional Republicans, who had been concerned Trump risked damaging their majorities in the House and Senate, were also encouraged by his recent statements on efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare. A campaign aide said if Trump wins, he would ask Congress to begin working on legislation to repeal the law before the Jan. 20 inauguration.

In an effort to shift the focus back to Trump’s weak points, the Clinton campaign released a provocative new ad raising the specter of a possible nuclear war if Trump is elected president. Clinton said at rallies in the battleground state of Ohio on Monday that Trump, who has never held elected office, has a cavalier attitude toward nuclear weapons.

She was speaking at a rally on Tuesday in Dade City, Florida.