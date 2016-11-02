Park scandal clouds Japan-planned trilateral summit, ‘comfort women’ pact

South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s political scandal is raising concerns within the Japanese government that a trilateral summit, also including China, may not be able to take place this year.

Japan holds the chairmanship of the three-way framework this year and is currently working to arrange the trilateral summit in December.

Park would visit Japan for the first time since she took office in February 2013. However, it is now uncertain whether she can come to Japan in the middle of a political crisis at home.

“She may be unable to leave her country if she faces impeachment,” a Japanese government source said.

Concerns are also growing that the Park administration becoming a lame duck could undermine a landmark agreement between the two countries in December 2015 to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the issue of the Korean “comfort women,” who were forced to work at wartime Japanese military brothels.

The political uncertainty in South Korea may also affect talks that Tokyo and Seoul resumed on Tuesday to conclude a bilateral military information-sharing pact, known the general security of military information agreement, or GSOMIA.