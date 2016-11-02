Japan’s first female photojournalist, 102, honored with Lucie Award

Tsuneko Sasamoto, the first female photojournalist in Japan, received a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Lucie Awards ceremony, held Oct. 23 at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Sasamoto, age 102, was honored for her pictures featuring independent-minded women who survived tough times.

A resident of Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Sasamoto was absent from the ceremony due to a leg injury, but the audience applauded a video message in which she voiced her appreciation.

“I’m truly grateful to get this prestigious prize,” Sasamoto said in a telephone interview with Jiji Press.

Describing the prize as “encouraging,” she added, “I’d like to continue my career as a photographer.”

The Lucie Awards are considered the Academy Awards of photography.

Born in Tokyo in 1914, Sasamoto became a photojournalist at the age of 25. She took pictures of the Tripartite Pact Women’s Society of Japan, Germany and Italy, as well as other events marking Japan’s steps toward the outbreak of World War II.

After the war ended in 1945, Sasamoto made efforts to found the Japan Professional Photographers Society and produced news images from the 1960 protests over the Japan-U.S. security treaty and other milestone events.