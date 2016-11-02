IT courses seek to get young Japanese girls interested in programming

A Tokyo-based provider of information technology-related education is trying to beat the statistics in a field where women account for only a small proportion of the workforce.

The company, Life is Tech Inc., launched a “Code Girls” workshop in February 2015 under the slogan “programming is a weapon for young girls.” The workshop involves monthly classes where female junior high and high school students learn programming and design skills free of charge.

The number of women working as IT programmers or engineers is considered limited worldwide. The share of female IT engineers in Japan stands at less than 20 percent of the total, according to the 2010 census.

Life is Tech started the education program as an increasing number of Japanese companies are seeking to hire young women with a sense of design as well as communications and programing skills.

Classes are held in offices of well-known IT companies such as Google Inc. and Twitter Inc. and universities, aiming to offer “extraordinary experiences” to young female students, an Life is Tech official said.

Classes are designed to enable participants, 80 percent of whom have no programming experience, to learn in an enjoyable atmosphere how to create smartphone apps. For example, they are provided with cute red or pink T-shirts and learn from female university students wearing the same shirts.

Companies offering services for women have a need for “female engineers who are able to use IT skills to conduct product planning,” the official said.

Istyle Inc., operator of the @COSME cosmetic information and community portal, organized a similar workshop to teach not only how to create apps but also how to apply Halloween makeup, attracting enthusiastic young girls.

“I want to see growth in the number of women who are interested in IT and work as designers or engineers,” said Misako Matsufuji, a female engineer who attended the workshop.

IT classes held by the Cabinet Office for elementary school students during this year’s summer holiday period used the children’s book “Hello Ruby” by Finnish female IT programmer Linda Liukas. The book is designed to teach children programming fundamentals through stories about a young girl’s treasure-hunting activities.

While following instructions in the book, participants issued orders in a sequenced manner and learned the principles of programming to operate computers.

“Hello Ruby” is touted as “the world’s most whimsical way to learn about computers, technology and programming.” The book has been published in over a dozen countries.

Liukas founded Rails Girls, which has organized workshops in many locations across the world to teach the basics of programming to girls and women.

“Information-related disciplines and jobs are subconsciously considered for men,” said Haruka Iwao, an employee of a leading IT company and volunteer member of Rails Girls’ Japan branch. “I’d like to work as a bridge to help women gain experience in IT.”

Participants of workshops arranged by Rails Girls vary in career backgrounds and some have become programmers, according to Iwao.