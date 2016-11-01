Clinton focuses on presidency, cross-aisle policies, says FBI has ‘no case’ in new email probe

Donald Trump intensified his attacks on Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server on Monday, as she tried to move past the discovery of new emails and shift the election back to a referendum on Trump’s fitness for office.

Clinton declared she’s “not making excuses” for using her personal email address while in government. But she promised supporters at Kent State University that the FBI will reach the same conclusion as in July, when the bureau decided against prosecuting her for her handling of classified information.

“There is no case here,” she said. “Most people have decided a long time ago what they think about all this. Now what people are focused on is choosing the next president and commander in chief.”

She then pivoted to Trump, casting him as unfit to be commander in chief and dangerous for national security.

“Imagine him in the Oval Office facing a real crisis,” she said.

Trump, bolstered by FBI Director James Comey’s letter on the emails, believes he has momentum heading to the final full week of the campaign. But the electoral map remains challenging, forcing the Republicans to make some unlikely late forays into blue-leaning states in an effort to counteract the Clinton’s campaign’s strength in banking early votes and organizing for Tuesday’s turnout.

“Hillary is likely to be under investigation for a very long time,” he told cheering supporters in Grand Rapids. “She’s unfit and unqualified to be the president of the United States, and her election would mire our government and our country in a constitutional crisis that we cannot afford.”

He added: “How will Hillary manage this country when she can’t even manage her emails?” He added that the former secretary of state would get the country into “World War Three.”

On Monday, Trump held a pair of rallies in Michigan, which last went for a Republican presidential nominee in 1988. The day before, he held an evening rally in New Mexico — his first since becoming his party’s nominee — which is a state that has gone for the GOP only once since 1988. An on Tuesday, he’ll appear with his running mate, Mike Pence, in Wisconsin, which hasn’t voted for a Republican president since Ronald Reagan’s re-election in 1984.

The Trump campaign — which aims to make attacks based on the Clinton emails and Obamacare premium hikes the centerpieces of their argument — believes that white working-class voters in the Midwest could tip Michigan or Wisconsin his way, especially if he benefits from reduced enthusiasm for Clinton in African-American strongholds like Detroit and Milwaukee. New Mexico is seen as a longer shot, with Trump’s hard line immigration stance a harder sell in a state with the highest percentage of Latino voters in the nation.

Trump has consistently trailed in the polls in all three of these states, but his last-minute plays there this week reflect his need to flip at least one traditionally Democratic-leaning state. While Trump has not given up on Pennsylvania — he’ll campaign there again on Tuesday — he remains behind, and a loss there narrows his path considerably.

Even if he wins the traditional battlegrounds of Ohio and Florida, he’d almost certainly need to pluck one from the blue-leaning trio he’s visiting early this week — as well as a state like New Hampshire, Nevada or North Carolina — in order to overcome Clinton’s map advantage.

And the ongoing fractures within the Republican party likely won’t help: House Speaker Paul Ryan is not expected to appear with Trump in his native Wisconsin.

Clinton’s advisers and fellow Democrats, furious over the vague letter sent by FBI Director Comey to Congress Friday, have been pressuring him to release more details about the emails, including whether Comey had even reviewed them himself. The emails were found on a computer that appears to belong to disgraced former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Huma Abedin, one of Clinton’s closest advisers.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who’s been featured in an ad for Clinton’s campaign, described Comey’s actions as “deeply troubling” and a violation of “longstanding Justice Department policies and tradition,” in an article published in the Washington Post on Monday.

A law enforcement official confirmed late Sunday that investigators had obtained a search warrant to begin the review of Abedin’s emails on Weiner’s computer. The official has knowledge of the investigation, but was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The official said investigators would move expeditiously but would not say when the review might be complete.

In a letter to Congress on Friday, Comey said the FBI had recently come upon new emails while pursuing an unrelated case and was reviewing whether they were classified.

Federal authorities in New York and North Carolina are investigating online communications between Weiner and a 15-year-old girl.

Thank you, Huma! Good job, Huma. Thank you, Anthony Weiner!” said Trump, as the crowd chanted the name of the New York congressman.

Clinton’s advisers are meanwhile crafting a domestic policy agenda for the opening months of a potential presidency that is centered on three issues with some level of Republican support: an infrastructure package that emphasizes job creation, criminal justice reform, and immigration legislation — with the promise of quick executive action if a bill fails in Congress.

Clinton’s campaign aides and transition team have been emphasizing the trio of priorities in conversations with lawmakers and advocacy groups, according to several people involved in those discussions. While Clinton has spoken frequently about each subject in campaign appearances, her advisers’ discussions provide new insight into how the Democrat might approach her first months in the White House, should she defeat Trump on Nov. 8.

People with knowledge of Clinton’s planning insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the private conversations publicly. Clinton campaign officials would not comment on the emerging agenda, saying Clinton is focused squarely on defeating Trump and helping Democrats take control of the Senate, which would improve her chances of securing passage of her policy priorities.

“Anyone who thinks that our candidate or the campaign is focused on the transition is mistaken,” said Jennifer Palmieri, Clinton’s communications director. “Hillary Clinton is superstitious.”

Clinton has led national and battleground state polls in recent weeks, though Trump sees the new FBI email inquiry as an opening to overtake the Democrat in the election’s closing days.

If Clinton wins, immigration is expected be among the most complex domestic policy issues she hopes to tackle in 2017. Some Republican leaders, desperate to boost their party’s appeal with Hispanics, have backed legislation, but the party’s right wing keeps resisting, and may be more emboldened by the popularity of Trump’s hard-line immigration policies with some GOP voters.

Clinton’s team has actively looked for ways to avoid the traps that have sunk President Barack Obama’s bid for an immigration overhaul in 2013. Sweeping legislation that included a path to citizenship for millions of people illegally in the U.S. passed the Senate that year, but Republican leaders in the House refused to put the measure up for a vote.

Advocacy groups have discussed with Clinton aides the prospect of pushing the House to act on immigration first this time around, testing the will of a chamber that is expected to stay in Republican hands.

However, that approach is largely contingent on Paul Ryan remaining speaker of the House. The Wisconsin lawmaker has spoken favorably of the need to address the nation’s fractured immigration laws. But he may face an internal revolt that forces him out of his leadership post, given the anger among some House Republicans over his lukewarm support for Trump during the general election.

Asked whether Ryan would be willing to work with Clinton on immigration legislation, spokeswoman AshLee Strong said: “Speaker Ryan is focused on beating Democrats in November, including Hillary Clinton.”

In another break from Obama’s immigration strategy, Clinton aides have signaled plans to wield the threat of executive action more aggressively during the legislative process. Obama spent years insisting only Congress could change immigration laws, though he later took executive actions to keep millions of people in the U.S. illegally from deportation.

“We’re long past time when a president can simply say, I really supported (immigration reform), but Congress didn’t do it,” said Clarissa Martinez De Castro of the National Council of La Raza, a group that advocates immigration reform.

Some of Obama’s executive actions on immigration have been challenged in the courts. The Supreme Court, which is down one justice, deadlocked 4-4 on a decision about the legality of the executive actions. If Clinton is elected, she would presumably nominate a ninth justice inclined to uphold the measures.

Beyond the pitched battle potentially ahead on immigration, it’s clear Clinton’s team is looking for ways she could court bipartisan support for other policies.

Clinton aides have been telling Democrats that she plans to push swiftly for a package of criminal justice reforms, seizing on an issue with broad Republican backing. She could ask lawmakers to pick up a package of reforms that stalled in the Senate earlier this fall, legislation aimed at reducing mandatory minimum sentences for some nonviolent offenders and reducing the money the U.S. spends on incarcerations.

“There’s going to be a very important effort for bipartisan cooperation together on this,” Clinton said of criminal justice reform in a radio interview Thursday.

Advisers say Clinton does not view gun control, a more politically risky issue even among some Democratic members of Congress, as part of a criminal justice package.

Clinton’s other main priority should she win appears to be moving swiftly on a multibillion-dollar infrastructure package aimed at boosting economic growth and creating jobs. She’s proposed spending $275 billion on new road, sewer and other infrastructure projects.

Republicans are broadly supportive of infrastructure investments. But as with the numerous fiscal fights between Obama and congressional Republicans, paying for the spending bill could become a point of contention.

Clinton’s plan states that “business tax reform” would finance her agenda, which would include $250 billion in direct funding over five years and $25 billion to seed an infrastructure bank. While the details of the tax reforms are unclear, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer has said the money could come from letting companies pay a lower tax rate on their overseas earnings.