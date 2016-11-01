Koike’s expert panel details Olympic venue cost options

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government panel reviewing the cost of Olympic venues has proposed downgrading the expensive rowing and canoeing site to temporary quality or moving the events to an existing site in northern Japan.

The panel of outside experts, in a final report submitted Tuesday to Gov. Yuriko Koike, said a downgrade could decrease the estimated construction and operational cost of the Sea Forest venue in Tokyo Bay from an original ¥70 billion to about ¥30 billion.

Alternatively, using an existing facility in Miyagi Prefecture for the 2020 Games would require investing an estimated ¥35 billion to meet Olympic standards.

It is believed Koike discussed the report with officials from the International Olympic Committee and other parties later Tuesday.

The panel of academics and business consultants that the governor set up has said the cost of the Olympics could exceed ¥3 trillion — four times the initial estimate — unless drastic cuts are made.

The panel came up with the option of moving rowing and canoeing to Naganuma, about 400 km north of Tokyo, after the projected cost for a new venue in Tokyo Bay soared to ¥43 billion, seven times the initial estimate. The Naganuma site is part of the area still recovering from the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

Panel chief Shinichi Ueyama said it is the only realistic alternative to the Sea Forest, considering the additional construction work and other preparations which would be required.

The report said that the total cost for the current Sea Forest site could be around ¥33 billion to ¥45 billion if redesigned for predominantly temporary use.

For a new aquatics center to be constructed in the same neighborhood as the existing Tatsumi International Swimming Center, the city put forth two plans, one for 20,000 seats and the other for 15,000 seats, and decided against the original idea of reducing seating after the Olympics.

Koike’s team made two suggestions for volleyball — Ariake Arena, which would be built from scratch and cost around ¥3.7 billion, and Yokohama Arena, which is already in current use.

Koike said the city was asked by the IOC to offer more than one alternative for each sport.

“The IOC wanted several options to discuss at the working group, not just one,” Koike said at the metropolitan building, where her review panel presented its case. “The meetings that started today will be very technical and we hope we can narrow down our options through the discussions.”

Also Tuesday, a four-party technical working group to review costs for the Olympics was launched with the aim of slashing the overall budget.

The group consists of the IOC, 2020 organizing committee and the central and Tokyo governments. Argyris Caridakis and Lorenzo Graziani attended from the IOC to discuss transport and security.

The four parties hope to reach some kind of conclusion by the end of the month, in time for the arrival of the IOC coordination commission scheduled for the beginning of December.