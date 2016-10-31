In Denmark awards speech, Murakami warns against xenophobia, urges people to face their shadows

Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami on Sunday warned against excluding outsiders and rewriting history during his acceptance speech at Denmark’s Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award for 2016.

“No matter how high a wall we build to keep intruders out, no matter how strictly we exclude outsiders, no matter how much we rewrite history to suit us, we just end up damaging and hurting ourselves,” he said.

The 67-year-old did not specify what he meant by the wall and outsiders, but he could have touched on them with an increasingly mounting anti-refugee and -immigrant sentiment in Europe and other parts of the world in mind.

In the English speech titled “The Meaning of Shadows,” after Andersen’s “The Shadow,” Murakami said that just like individuals, societies and nations also have shadows to be confronted.

“It’s not just individuals who need to face their shadows. The same act is necessary for societies and nations. Just as all people have shadows, every society and nation, too, has its own shadows,” he said. “If there are bright, shining aspects, there should be a counterbalancing dark side.”

Murakami went on: “You have to patiently learn to live together with your shadows. Sometimes in a deep place you have to confront your own dark side.

“It is a necessary thing to do, because if you don’t, before long your shadow will grow ever stronger and will return, some night, to knock at the door of your house. ‘I’m back,’ it’ll whisper to you,” he said.

Last November, the committee behind the award chose Murakami as the winner for 2016, saying, “Murakami’s capacity to boldly mix classic narrative art, pop culture, Japanese tradition, dreamlike realism and philosophical discussion makes him a fitting heir to the Andersen legacy.”

Previous winners of the ward include J.K. Rowling, known for her “Harry Potter” series, and Salman Rushdie, author of “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses.” The award carries prize money of 500,000 kroner ($73,800).

Murakami’s works, including “1Q84,” “Kafka on the Shore” and “Norwegian Wood,” have sold millions of copies and been translated into numerous languages.