Ishinomaki assembly votes to seek appeal of ruling over school’s child tsunami deaths

The Ishinomaki Municipal Assembly in Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday voted to appeal a court ruling that held a local public elementary school liable for the deaths of children killed in the March 2011 tsunami.

The assembly voted 16-10 to approve a proposal for appealing the ruling. A letter of appeal will be sent to Sendai District Court by the deadline of Nov. 9.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the court ordered the Ishinomaki Municipal and Miyagi Prefectural governments to pay a total of some ¥1.426 billion in damages to the families of the 23 children who had attended Okawa Elementary School.

The court said teachers must have expected massive tsunami to come at least some seven minutes before the water reached the school and that they needed to evacuate children to a mountain behind the school.

At Sunday’s assembly meeting, Ishinomaki Mayor Hiroshi Kameyama said the teachers were not able to predict such massive tsunami and the court’s ruling will have a serious impact on school disaster prevention efforts.

The tsunami killed 74 children and 10 teachers at the school.