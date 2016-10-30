Park friend at center of South Korean presidential crisis returns to face scandal

The friend of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the center of an influence-peddling scandal returned to Seoul on Sunday and apologized for the furor that has seen Park’s offices raided by prosecutors.

Choi Soon-sil came back from Germany and would cooperate with investigators, her lawyer Lee Kyung-jae told reporters in a briefing carried on television. He said Choi had asked for a day to rest before speaking with prosecutors as she was “not in good health and also tired after a long flight.”

“She will fully cooperate with the prosecutors’ investigation and state as it is,” he said, adding Choi “deeply apologizes” for causing upset among the public. Choi has also changed her name to Choi Seo-won, the lawyer said.

Choi left Europe on a flight from London to avoid media camped out in Germany, Lee said.

Invoking a lurid backstory of religious cults, shamanist rituals and corruption, the reports have portrayed Choi as a Rasputin-like figure whose influence extended to vetting presidential speeches and advising on key appointments and policy issues.

“As her attorney, I think the case must be thoroughly investigated and the truth be told to prevent any further eruption of speculation that goes beyond fantasy,” Lee said.

Park had apologized on Tuesday over consulting Choi — who opposition lawmakers have linked to a religious cult — on “some documents” for a period after she took office in 2013. Those comments fanned suspicions that Choi, a private citizen, may have had significant influence over Park throughout her presidency.

The scandal has cast doubt on Park’s future as she heads toward the final year of her single five-year term, and on the ability of her government to focus on economic and other reforms. Her popularity has fallen to an all-time low.

Park late Friday told her 10 chief advisers to resign over the scandal. South Korea’s three biggest political parties will meet Monday to discuss the matter, according to Yonhap News. Some opposition parties said Saturday the resignations of the chief advisers aren’t enough and that Park should also replace the Cabinet.

Prosecutors on Saturday raided Park’s office, with a brief disruption after her team submitted a letter of disapproval, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said. Earlier, it said investigators searched the offices of two presidential secretaries in Seoul. Yonhap news reported that prosecutors had sought to again raid Park’s office Sunday.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Seoul on Saturday night shouting: “Park must step down.” Many of them held candles or placards criticizing Park. Rallies were planned in other major cities.

“We gave her power and she gave it to a friend,” Kim Jung-hyun, a 22-year-old college student, said while distributing leaflets showing Choi controlling Park like a puppet. “Now we want it back.”

In a poll released last week, more than 40 percent of respondents said Park should resign or be impeached.

Still, it’s unlikely that Park’s opponents will push for her to step down because there’s no guarantee they would win an election that would have to be held within 60 days, said Choi Chang-ryul, a political commentator and professor of liberal arts at Yong In University.

“Ideally, she could appoint a politically neutral prime minister and let him choose Cabinet members, while she keeps her grip on security and foreign affairs only,” Choi said.

Saturday’s raid was the first time the Blue House has been searched since prosecutors unsuccessfully tried to enter the presidential complex in 2012 under President Lee Myung-bak over a corruption scandal involving his retirement home.

The offices investigated included those of An Chong-bum, Park’s chief adviser on policy coordination. Opposition lawmakers accuse him of pressuring a business lobby group into donating tens of millions of dollars to foundations controlled by Choi. An denied the allegations at a parliamentary hearing.

Park’s apology came after Cable TV JTBC reported Choi edited some of her speeches, including one made in Germany in 2014 to outline steps toward the eventual unification of the Korean Peninsula. JTBC cited files in a computer it said belonged to Choi.

Choi said in an interview with South Korea’s Segye Ilbo last week she edited Park’s speeches “out of faith” and denied she had owned the computer.

Choi is the daughter of the late Choi Tae-min, who married six times, had multiple pseudonyms and set up his own religious group known as the Church of Eternal Life.

Choi Tae-Min befriended a traumatized Park after the 1974 assassination of her mother, who he said had appeared to him in a dream, asking him to help her daughter.

He became a longtime mentor to Park, who subsequently formed a close bond with Choi Soon-sil that endured after Choi Tae-min’s death in 1994.

Choi Soon-sil was seen in photographs with Park from 1979 when Park, as eldest daughter of then-President Park Chung-hee, was filling in as first lady for her assassinated mother.

Park’s father, who took power in a military coup in 1961, was shot dead by his disgruntled spy chief later in 1979.

Choi was someone “who gave me help when I was going through a difficult time,” Park said in a brief televised address Tuesday.

Choi Soon-sil’s ex-husband also served as a top aide to Park until her presidential election victory in 2012.