Cabinet might approve new duties for GSDF unit in Africa in November

The Cabinet could sign off on groundbreaking new duties to assign the Ground Self-Defense Force during the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan as early as Nov. 11, government sources said Saturday.

The duties include operations to rescue foreign troops and civilians under attack in distant locations and are based on the new security laws that took force in March.

Masahiko Shibayama, special adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will visit South Sudan from Sunday to Wednesday to examine the security situation in Juba, the capital.

Some 350 GSDF troops, mainly members of the Ninth Division based in Aomori, will leave for South Sudan in stages starting Nov. 20 to relieve the existing GSDF team.

The government is trying to decide whether to assign the new duties to the replacement team before it departs, the sources said.

The government plans to let the GSDF team engage in rescue operations on condition that the United Nations or nongovernmental organizations request it and that “security is secured,” among other stipulations.

Permissible areas for the new duties will be limited to Juba and its surroundings. Japanese troops will not engage in such activities in case of massive armed conflicts, the sources said.