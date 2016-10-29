Japan finds ¥51 billion that the rich failed to declare in one year

Japanese tax authorities detected ¥51.6 billion ($490 million) in income that wealthy people failed to declare during the year through June, National Tax Agency data show.

The amount, announced Friday and detected through investigations into 4,377 cases, was the largest since 2009, when the current format of statistics was adopted.

Among ordinary taxpayers, undeclared income averaged ¥9.41 million ($90,000).

The average was higher among wealthy people, at ¥11.79 million ($113,000). Among rich people who engaged in foreign transactions, the average reached ¥29.7 million ($284,000).

The detected amount of undeclared income by wealthy people rose after the agency set up teams at major regional tax bureaus to gather information mainly on rich people’s overseas transactions.

During the year, the authorities carried out tax probes into 650,431 cases, down 90,000 from the previous year. The total amount of undeclared income stood at ¥878.5 billion, up ¥12.6 billion.