Decision to exclude clean soil from Toyosu market’s foundations traced to August 2011

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has concluded the decision to build basement spaces below some facilities at the scandal-hit Toyosu wholesale market was made at a meeting in August 2011, informed sources said Saturday.

The metropolitan government will include the conclusion in its second investigative report on the problems at the Tsukiji fish market’s replacement facility in Koto Ward on Tuesday, the sources said.

The report is expected to state that the metro government’s central wholesale market chief and his deputies at the time were responsible for the decision to alter the construction plan, the sources said. The original plan called for laying fresh layer of soil to provide a clean base over soil that had undergone remediation to remove toxic chemicals.

The initial plan to lay fresh soil was designed to contain toxins leftover from a gas plant that previously sat on the site. Toyosu is suppposed to replace the famous but aging Tsukiji fish market in Chuo Ward.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the metropolitan government asked a construction company to consider a plan to create hollow structures under some of the Toyosu buildings so heavy machinery and other equipment can be used to deal with any future soil contamination problems.

The request was made in November 2010, when the metro government placed an order for the market’s basic design. As a result, the empty underground spaces were included in the design drawing completed in June 2011, the sources said.

The design drawing was presented to a meeting of the central wholesale market division in August 2011.

Through interviews with relevant officials and a review of related documents, the metropolitan government has found that many participants at the August 2011 meeting understood that empty spaces would be placed under the facilities rather a thick layer of clean soil.

In its first investigative report released on Sept. 30, the metropolitan government failed to identify critical details, such as who made the decision to build the hollow spaces and when that decision was made.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike later ordered a reinvestigation.