Tottori rushes to combat tourism, agriculture losses after quake

A week after Tottori Prefecture was rocked by a magnitude-6.6 earthquake, the aftermath — particularly in the tourism industry — has local bureaucrats scrambling to respond.

Around 11,000 hotel reservations were canceled across the prefecture, according to the Tottori Prefectural Government.

The central part of the prefecture, which sits along the Sea of Japan coast of western Honshu, took the brunt of the quake, which registered as a lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in Kurayoshi and in the town of Yurihama.

But it also dealt a serious blow to tourism-related enterprises in the eastern and western parts of the prefecture, although no major material damage was reported.

Of all cancellations, 5,000 were tallied in central Tottori and another 5,000 in western Tottori, including Sakai-minato and Yonago.

In the city of Tottori, famous for its sand dunes, hotel cancellations reached 1,000.

“We need to actively hold promotional events outside the prefecture and let people there know Tottori is fine,” said an official of the prefectural government’s tourism and exchange division.

Agriculture was also heavily damaged by the quake, which struck Tottori’s mainstay pear production sector just before the picking season. Much of the fruit was shaken off the trees, and facilities to grade the fruit were crippled, inflicting losses in excess of ¥680 million.

The prefectural government plans to lend support to farmers by such measures as offsetting the cost of selling damaged pears on the market at lower prices.

One week on, however, the citizen’s lives have yet to return to normal.

As of Friday evening, 345 people were still living in shelters, such as elementary schools, and many roads and sewers remained unrepaired.

The prefectural government estimates the quake losses at ¥1.1 billion so far.