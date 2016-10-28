Prince Mikasa advocated providing for abdication 70 years ago

Prince Mikasa, who died at the age of 100 on Thursday, expressed his positive stance toward allowing the abdication of the Emperor 70 years ago, ahead of the establishment of the current Imperial House Law, which does not allow for abdication.

In December 1946, Prince Mikasa, a younger brother of Emperor Hirohito, known posthumously as Emperor Showa, said in a newspaper article that he was not fully convinced by the government’s explanation about a bill, submitted to the Diet the previous month, to revise the law into the current version.

In the article, he called for abdication to be allowed as a minimum necessary basic human right of an emperor.

Under the previous Meiji-Era law, an emperor had no right to step down voluntarily and this did not change through the law’s amendment.

The amendment was enacted in December that year, and the revised law was promulgated the following month and put into effect in May 1947.

In 2003, it came to light that Prince Mikasa had drawn up a personal proposal for the country’s post-World War II Constitution and revisions to the law. The proposal was dated Nov. 3, 1946, when the new Constitution was publicly announced.

In the proposal, the prince raised suspicions that the fact that an emperor had no way of leaving the throne, except by way of death, might contravene Article 18 of the Constitution, which says, “No person shall be held in bondage of any kind.”

The issue of whether an emperor should be allowed to abdicate is now in the spotlight 70 years after the prince, uncle of Emperor Akihito, discussed the issue.

In a closely watched address to the people in August, Emperor Akihito, 82, indicated his hope of handing over the Chrysanthemum Throne to his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, in the near future, expressing concern over his age and declining physical condition.

On Thursday an advisory panel to the government considering possible abdication unveiled a list of 16 academics and other experts it will hear from starting next month.

The experts will be individually asked to convey their thoughts on such matters as the Emperor’s possible abdication, his duties and the creation of a permanent legal system enabling abdications.

Among the selected intellectuals are Makoto Oishi, professor of constitutional law at Kyoto University’s graduate school; journalist Yoshiko Sakurai; former Supreme Court Justice Itsuo Sonobe, and Takahisa Furukawa, professor of modern Japanese history at Nihon University.