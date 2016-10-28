Hitachi chief signals partnerships needed to revive reactor business

Hitachi Ltd. President Toshiaki Higashihara said Thursday the company needs to consider joining forces with other players to get its poorly performing nuclear reactor business revived.

Hitachi cannot leave its nuclear business floundering, Higashihara told a press conference in Tokyo. “Something like a tie-up with other players should be considered,” he said.

But he acknowledged that business integration with other domestic makers would not be easy. This is partly because Japan’s nuclear reactor manufacturers — Hitachi, Toshiba Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. — have respectively forged ties with foreign makers.

The president’s comments came as profitability at the company’s nuclear business has been deteriorating as most of Japan’s nuclear reactors have remained idle since the March 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Hitachi, Toshiba and Mitsubishi Heavy have been exclusively undertaking production, maintenance and inspection of reactors in Japan.

Higashihara said Hitachi is in a responsible position to maintain expertise and proceed with decommissioning aging reactors. He stressed the need to make its burden lighter by such measures as integration.

“We can’t just say, ‘We are closing down,'” Higashihara said of its nuclear reactor business.

On business integration, he called for coordination among the parties concerned, possibly under the government’s leadership, saying that integration is not something that can be decided by one company.

Hitachi, Toshiba and Mitsubishi Heavy are currently considering placing their nuclear fuel businesses under a single entity. But no progress has been made in discussions to unify their operations in the reactor field.