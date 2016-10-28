Pregnant foreign woman becomes Myanmar’s first Zika case

Myanmar’s first case of Zika infection has been identified in a pregnant foreign woman in the country’s largest city Yangon, state media reported Thursday night.

Authorities confirmed the infection in the 32-year-old woman Wednesday following laboratory test, the report quoted the Ministry of Health and Sports as saying.

Officials are stepping up efforts for prevention and control of the Zika virus infection, the report added. No additional information was disclosed.

The Zika virus, which has been slowly spreading across Asia in recent months, can be spread through mosquitoes or sexual partners, and has been linked to microcephaly, which causes babies to be born with abnormally small heads.

Over 300 Zika cases have been already confirmed in Myanmar’s neighbor, Thailand.