Russia slams U.N. Aleppo ‘kill zone’ claim, is blamed for child deaths in Idlib airstrike

Airstrikes by Syrian or Russian warplanes on Wednesday killed at least 26 people, most of them schoolchildren, in a village in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, rescue workers and a monitoring group said.

The raids hit a residential area and a school in Haas village, the Syrian Civil Defense rescue workers’ network said on its Facebook account.

Syria’s civil war pits President Bashar Assad, backed by Russia, Iran and Shiite Muslim militias from Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan against an array of mostly Sunni Muslim rebel groups, including some backed by Turkey, Gulf monarchies and the United States.

A report on Syrian state TV quoted a military source as saying a number of militants had been killed when their positions were targeted in Haas, but made no mention of a school.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin said: “It’s horrible, I hope we were not involved. It’s the easiest thing for me to say no, but I’m a responsible person, so I need to see what my Ministry of Defense is going to say.”

Anthony Lake, the head of the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF, said of the attack: “If deliberate, it is a war crime.

“This latest atrocity may be the deadliest attack on a school since the war began more than five years ago,” Lake said in a statement.

Idlib, which is in northwest Syria near Aleppo, contains the largest populated area controlled by rebels — both nationalist groups under the banner of the Free Syrian Army and Islamist fighters, including the former al-Qa-da affiliate, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

The Civil Defense network, which operates in rebel-held areas in the country, said 20 of the dead in Wednesday’s attacks were children.

Photos taken at the scene showed buildings with walls reduced to rubble, including what appeared to be the school with upturned desks and chairs covered in dust.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said the warplanes had struck several locations in Haas, including an elementary and middle school, killing at least one teacher as well as children, though it gave a lower toll of 15 children killed.

Western countries and international human rights groups have regularly highlighted the high number of civilian deaths reported after Syrian and Russian airstrikes.

Russia meanwhile angrily accused the United Nations aid chief of bias and arrogance on Wednesday after he told the Security Council that Aleppo had become a “kill zone” under Russian and Syrian bombs.

The accusations in turn drew sharp responses from the United States, Britain and France in one of the stormiest council sessions on Syria in weeks.

Russia is facing pressure at the United Nations to rein in its Syrian ally and halt the airstrikes in rebel-held east Aleppo, where 250,000 civilians have been living under siege since July.

U.N. aid chief Stephen O’Brien said he was “incandescent with rage” over the council’s failure to take action, deploring that “nothing is actually happening to stop the war, stop the suffering.”

With food growing scarce, “civilians are being bombed by Syrian and Russian forces, and if they survive that, they will starve tomorrow,” said O’Brien.

“Aleppo has essentially become a kill zone.”

Russian Ambassador Churkin shot back, accusing O’Brien of making “arrogant remarks” and failing to recognize that Russia had declared a humanitarian pause that he maintained had been holding for eight days.

“If we needed to be preached to, we would go to a church,” Churkin quipped.

The ambassador blamed opposition rebels and al-Qaida-linked jihadis for the failure over the weekend of a U.N. plan to evacuate the wounded from Aleppo and charged that the U.N. official was not objectively presenting the facts.

“Please leave this kind of report to a novel that you might write one day,” said Churkin.

The pause declared by Damascus and Moscow ran out at 1600 GMT on Saturday, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported there were airstrikes afterward against an opposition-controlled district in Aleppo.

On Wednesday, airstrikes hit a school in rebel-held Idlib province, killing at least 35 civilians, including many children, according to the observatory.

U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power took the floor to criticize Russia, saying it had never worked cooperatively with the United Nations during the pauses to ensure humanitarian relief.

“You don’t get congratulations and credit for not committing war crimes for a day or a week,” said Power.

The U.S. ambassador insisted the goal of the Russian and Syrian bombing campaign was to “make civilians relent and cry uncle” and again challenged Moscow’s argument that it is fighting terrorists.

“Does Russia believe that all of the children in eastern Aleppo are al-Qaida members?” she asked.

The bitter exchange came as the latest attempt to revive a cease-fire — this time led by nonpermanent member New Zealand — fell flat.

New Zealand circulated a draft resolution two weeks ago demanding an end to the air attacks, but there was no agreement on the measure.

New Zealand Ambassador Gerard van Bohemen blamed Russia and the Western powers for the failure, deploring that “geopolitics are being put ahead of people.”

More than 300,000 people have been killed in Syria and more than half of the country’s population displaced since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

Russia on Wednesday also expressed reservations about a U.S. proposal to extend a U.N. investigation of chemical weapons use in Syria for a year after the panel blamed Damascus forces for three gas attacks.

The U.N. Security Council is to discuss on Thursday a U.S.-drafted measure that would allow the mandate of the joint panel of the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to continue for a year.

Churkin said he wanted a “serious discussion” about the fate of the panel and that the mandate should not be rolled over as a technicality.

“We believe that the scope of this mechanism and the value of their product is questionable, with all due respect to the very hard work they have been doing,” Churkin told reporters.

“There needs to be a serious discussion. A quick technical rollover is not going to work.”

The draft resolution obtained by AFP notes that the OPCW is investigating new allegations of chemical weapons use in Syria and states that those responsible for such attacks must be held accountable.

The OPCW investigates alleged chemical attacks but its mandate does not allow it to determine who is responsible for the use.

The Security Council agreed to set up the so-called joint investigative mechanism (JIM) in August 2015 to determine who was behind a series of alleged chemical attacks on Syrian villages in 2014 and 2015.

The panel concluded in its last two reports that Syrian government forces had carried out three attacks using toxic gases, most likely chlorine, and that the Islamic State group had used mustard gas as a weapon.

It was the first time that an authoritative probe had pointed the finger of blame at President Assad’s forces after years of denial from Damascus.

France and Britain are calling for U.N. sanctions against Syria, but Russia has said the findings were not conclusive enough to trigger such punitive measures.

Chlorine use as a weapon is banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Syria joined in 2013, under pressure from Russia, Assad’s ally.